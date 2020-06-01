UPDF soldier murdered, body dumped along railway track

By PHILIP WAFULA

A Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) soldier attached to the Engineering Brigade in Magamaga town council, Mayuge district was on Monday morning found dead.

The deceased who has been identified as Sergeant Samson Emoding, was found lying dead along the railyway line in Magamaga Town Council, the UPDF Spokesman for Busoga Sub-region, Capt George Musinguzi, said.

"His body was found along the railway tracks, it is suspected that he could have been murdered and his body dumped there," Capt Musinguzi said.

According to him, a blood splatter was found about 100 metres from where the body was recovered.

"Investigations have started and I'll get back with details," he added.

Sgt Omoding's death comes exactly six months after the body of Lance Corporal Joel Cherukut, 35, was found dead around the same spot with his right arm missing.

Advertisement

Cherukut was undergoing a course at the College of Logistics and Engineering [COLE], Magamaga at the time of his death, the Busoga East Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, said then.

Following Cherukut's death, four UPDF officers attached to Magamaga Cantonment barracks were detained to help in investigations whose findings have never been made public.