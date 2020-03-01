Archbishop of Canterbury calls for united Anglican Communion

With humor, the president noted that however much, he had the urge to get the blessings of Archbishop Justin Webly from Canterbury when he visited State House; he just had to wave at him as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the virus.

Mr Museveni also took chance to remind Ugandans to practice safe hygiene rituals to eliminate the threat of coronavirus.

Justin Portal Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury in United Kingdom has argued Church of Uganda to remain steadfast and in Communion with the entire church despite differences.

He said this in his remarks during the enthronement of Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, the 9th Church of Uganda Archbishop.

The primate, who surprised the congregation when he sang lyrics from 'Tukudendereze Yesu', a Luganda hymn, observed that although Church of England and CoU have differences, he is very aware that Jesus remains the same and saves, which unites the Anglican Communion.

CoU and Church of England disagreed on their perception towards homosexuality. Church of Uganda strongly preached against the vice, saying it is incompatible with Scriptures.

Archbishop Webly, who visited the Uganda martyrs shrine in Namugongo on Saturday, said: "I am pleased to see the transforming experience and seeds of the extraordinary church. Because of Uganda's witness to Christ, the Anglican Communion remains firm."

Speaking at the same event, Martin Nyaboho, the Archbishop of Anglican Church of Brazil noted that many churches in America are inspired by the Church in Africa and Uganda in particular for keeping and heeding to the scriptures.

Justin Badi Arama, Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Rwanda noted that there is a challenge for the church and its leaders need to remain steady and guard the gospel.

In his speech as the Chief Guest, President Yoweri Museveni expressed confidence in the newly enthroned Archbishop to transform CoU and citizens of Uganda.

He noted that Dr Kazimba did a wonderful job of transforming Mityana Diocese where he served as Bishop before he was elevated and challenged him to scale up his efforts as he now heads the entire CoU.

He lauded outgoing Archbishop, Stanley Ntagali and his predecessor, Henry Luke Orombi for their efforts to make CoU self-sustaining by implementing several project like the construction of Church House on Kampala Road among others.

“The projects shade a clear picture that the church is growing. I am pleased with the presence of all religious leaders at the enthronement ceremony despite their religious affiliations. This shows that CoU and Ugandans have developed from narrow doctrines,” Mr Museveni said.

Coronavirus management

