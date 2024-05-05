New Bunyala cabinet sworn in amidst controversies  

On Saturday, security was unusually tight in Bbaale Town and neighbouring areas as the newly appointed Bunyala chiefdom cabinet was being sworn in.

The security arrangements followed threats by some members of the Ssabanyala family to disrupt the ceremony.

Last month, the swearing-in ceremony of the Ssabanyala's new cabinet, headed by the Prime Minister, the Rev Wilson Galimaka, had to be cancelled at the last minute after some of the Ssabanyala's siblings blocked the ceremony.

The family members accuse the Ssabanyala of selling a piece of family land, which measured about 500 acres in Bbaale sub-County, for over Shs2b.

However, Ssabanyala, who is a retired UPDF Major, denies the allegation, stating that the land in question was not a family property as claimed.

A combined security force, comprising UPDF soldiers, anti-riot, and regular police, took charge of Bbaale Town, located in the cattle corridor area of Kayunga District, as the more than 40 ministers of the Ssabanyala's new cabinet were sworn in.

The chiefdom is constructing its offices on Bbaale Hill, where construction works stalled four years ago due to financial constraints.

The contested land, which Banyala claim to be theirs, is also claimed by Mengo to belong to the Kabaka, and it is on this same Bbaale Hill that Bbaale Sub County headquarters sits.

All roads leading to the venue of the ceremony were manned by security personnel, who checked everyone attending the function.

Some of the Ssabanyala's aggrieved family members camped at the family home in Kyerima village as the swearing-in ceremony took place some 42 kilometres away in Bbaale Town.

The Kayunga District Police Commander, Ms Rosette Sikahwa, told the media that the heightened security was meant to ensure that no one disrupted the cultural leader's ceremony.

“They (Ssabanyala) have family issues but ours is to ensure the function is peaceful,” she said.

The Ssabanyala (C) and the new chiefdom premier Rev Wilson Galimaka (L) pose for a photo during the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday

However, Mr Joshua Lukyamuzi, the spokesperson of Ssabanyala's family, said that the family had resolved not to allow any royal function to take place at the family home until "the family land issue is solved."

The Minister of Public Service, Mr Muruli Mukasa, who was the chief guest, asked the Bunyala people to be determined and focus on promoting their identity.

He renewed his promise to support the cultural institution and disclosed that he would fight hard to ensure that the cultural institution is gazetted so that they could enjoy all the privileges like other cultural institutions.

The Ssabanyala, Maj (rtd) Baker Kimeze, urged his subjects to take advantage of all the government's poverty alleviation programs like Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, Naads, and others to develop themselves.

"Don't waste your valuable time discussing politics but use that time to engage in income-generating activities like agriculture," he advised.

The new chiefdom Premier, the Rev Wilson Galimaka, vowed to promote and uplift the kingdom in all areas, amidst all storms that might come his way.