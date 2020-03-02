Army applauds LDUs for restoring peace, order

By TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

The reserve forces commander, Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany, has lauded the Local Defence Unit forces (LDU) for restoring peace and stability within Kampala and other parts of the country.

He observed that crime within Kampala city has drastically declined because of LDUs.

“A lot is being said about these LDUs, but since they were passed out, they are changing the face of Kampala city. You don’t hear many criminal cases registered unlike in the past,’’ Gen Otema said at the weekend while officiating as chief guest at the pass-out of LDU trainees at Lugore UPDF training wing in Palaro Sub-county, Gulu District.

Fresh deployment

Gen Otema also directed the 4th Division army command to immediately deploy the new LDUs in Gulu Town to handle a wave of armed criminal gangs terrorising the town.

“Division commander, we want peace in Gulu Municipality. If the problem was the lack of manpower, now you have more than enough,” he said.

Col Dede Ndyanabo, the UPDF director for auxiliary training, warned LDUs against indiscipline and unlawful acts, which he said taints the image of the army as a national force.

“I want to request them (LDUs) to observe discipline once they go out there. In the media, you hear LDUs accused of killing civilians, stealing and indiscipline. There are wrong elements out there now using some LDUs to take up bad activities and they end up in criminal activities, such allegations must stop,” Col Ndyanabo said.

LDUs have been on the spot for reportedly shooting and killing unarmed civilians.

Some have also been accused of extortionism.

Lt Col Junior Muzamil, the commandant of Lugore Training School, said a total of 2,000 recruits had been gathered from West Nile and West Acholi sub-regions for the training but others were discontinued due to indiscipline and unfitness.

“The training commenced on September 23, 2019, comprising 2,000 trainees, however, 26 people were discontinued due to various reasons ranging from sickness, indiscipline, absenteeism and being unfit,” Lt Col Muzamil said.

UPDF says for one to enrol as an LDU, he or she must be a Ugandan citizen, medically fit, and an adult between 18 to 35 with a minimum formal education of Primary Seven to Senior Four.

