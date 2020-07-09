Assailants kill UPDF soldier, steal his gun

By URN

Security operatives have mounted a hunt for attackers who killed a UPDF soldier in Mubende District.

The assailants stole a gun from Cpl Godfrey Turyaheebwa who was attached to Mubende Military Rehabilitation Centre on Tuesday.

Turyaheebwa died at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital on Wednesday night where he was rushed after the attack.

Mubende Resident District Commissioner, Ms Mary Nyakwera Baguma who doubles as the District Security Committee chairperson, said that Turyaheebwa was attacked inside the barracks.