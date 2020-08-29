Besigye directs Opposition on Plan B options

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

Former four-time presidential candidate of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Changes (FDC) party has asked Opposition leaders going into the 2021 elections to use their campaign to mobilise Ugandans for change.

Dr Kizza Besigye urged the Opposition to stop making promises they won’t fulfil when they do not have the power and resources that are monopolised by the State.

Dr Besigye last week announced he would not participate in the forthcoming elections, which he referred to as plan A and said he would spearhead Plan B, which will have all options on the table in fighting to take over government from President Museveni.

While addressing journalists yesterday at his offices on Katonga Road in Kampala, Dr Besigye said plan B is not only his plan, but for all Ugandans who feel oppressed and demand rights, justice and freedom over their resources.

“Some of you think that fighting is only using guns to fight, but no. We have a range of means we are going to use to fight and we are not excluding any means as long as we achieve our freedom. We can even force change before the next nomination of presidential candidates is conducted,” Dr Besigye said.

He said plan B also involves Opposition politicians who will participate in the forthcoming elections.

But he warned the aspirants not to promise schools, roads or hospitals to voters because they do not have power and resources to fulfil these promises.

“I heard my brother Joseph Kabuleta, a presidential aspirant, promising financial liberation, yes I agree with him but how is he going to give what he does not have? First get political liberation by organising Ugandan for change before you can promise those things,” Dr Besigye said.

Advertisement

Dr Besigye asked all the Opposition to use their campaign platforms to preach change among Ugandans.

He said the forthcoming elections will not be different from the previous ones, hence those going for plan A should not expect a free and a fair election.

“I am optimistic that if all Ugandans stand up and demand for their rights and change, everything will be achieved. But the next thing, they are blaming Besigye that he failed to change in 2016 because I fought alone. People were there watching me until I was arrested, so this must be a struggle for all Ugandans...”

Immediate plan

Dr Besigye, said immediate action will involve mobilising, especially taxi drivers, boda boda riders and students to demand their freedom and rights. He added that they will also engage other Ugandans who do not have what to eat after they were left jobless due to Covid-19 pandemic.