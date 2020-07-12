Bishops, sheikhs should turn to God, not political leaders

By Peregrine Kibuuka

Perhaps the darkest hour in recent times is when coronavirus forced the world to its knees. It is at such a time that institutions stand up to be counted in their attitudes and reactions towards the calamity.

The Luciferian atheistic outfit of the world order, better known under the collective title of globalization, was already prowling on the world stage seeking to infiltrate its atheistic ideology via a subtle but aggressive secularism.

Their agenda is to replace the supernatural religions of monotheism with the natural religion of humanism and globalism. Its unmitigated intention still remains to declare man supreme to himself, untroubled by being accountable to any divine forces or moral order.

The “czars of the world” under the façade of the United Nations and its organisations must have chuckled to themselves when fate offered them the Covid-19 pandemic.

They fell back to their self-serving ideological model of subtle operation essentially requiring all the world’s eggs to be put into one basket, by which political, economic and social borders are eroded in the name of a unified economic “efficiency” and “harmonisation”. The real aim is to achieve their political goals.

Anti-Covid-19 measures

In their subtle euphemistic way, they proposed to the global village a package of lockdown institutions categorised as essential and non-essential in order to terminate the Covid-19 pandemic. Strangely enough, the religions were categorised as non-essential.

Among the institutions invited to cooperate were the world religions to abandon all their places of worship altogether and that burials should be restricted to gravesides/cremations. The closing of churches and mosques was accepted by the religious leaders virtually without a whimper!

This must have surprised even the global czars; their simple acquiescence of obedience to civil protocol.

It should have been possible to continue with public Masses/Muslim prayers, possibly in the open air with appropriate social distancing. But the churches and mosques were sinisterly categorised as non-essential.

They remain closed while other businesses, obviously more congested than the houses of prayer, are allowed to open up!

Churches and mosques have among the biggest unfettered compounds in the country. Why they are not allowed to conduct prayer services in the open compounds that guarantee maximum social distance, remains a mystery! The churches and mosques are accepting a public demotion to a non-essential status!

In the days of Our Lord, the two evangelists, Matthew 8:23 and Mark 4:35–41, tell the story of Jesus calming the storm on the Sea of Galilee. He was in the stern, asleep on a cushion. A great windstorm arose, and the waves were breaking into the boat, so that the boat was already filling. And they woke him and said to him: “Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing?” Mathew writes, “Lord save us we are perishing!”

Jesus replies: “Why are you afraid! Oh you of little Faith.” Then he got up, rebuked the wind and the sea.

“Peace! Be still!” And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm.

When in great trouble, the disciples ran to Jesus, not lock him out of contact. The pestilence is still threatening.

But in the year 2020, during the spread of Covid-19, Christianity did not call: “Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing?” Instead it closed off access to the Teacher and relied upon our human ingenuity to solely handle the pandemic. But in Matthew 8:23, the Lord answers: “He said to them. The men were amazed and said what sort of man is this whom even the wind and the sea obey?” Note should be taken that Jesus rebuked the wind and sea into calm.

Unintended consequences

The decision to close places of worship may have the following consequences:

Some faithful may never regain their zeal for the Sacraments and Sunday Services they had before the Covid-19 struck. Religious services were accepted as “nonessential”.

Picking up the pieces of broken religious practices following an unprecedented time in which the faithful were deprived church/religious services through the orders of their bishops, as directed by the orders of secular powers, smacks of paganising the State and not only the monotheistic believers of the Christian and Muslim persuasion.

When Covid-19 struck, the religious leaders were relatively silent, accommodating the secular instructions from the states probably because they were unprepared.

There will be another pandemic. The next time this happens, the Bishops will have no excuse not to be prepared to negotiate an alternative modality of serving their flocks so as not to give room for sinister powers that may use such an occasion as a façade for introducing/infiltrating subtle forms of social and political tyranny.

Faith

