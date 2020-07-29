Bobi Wine unveils party card

By Derrick Wandera

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulany, alias Bobi Wine, yesterday unveiled the membership card for his new party National Unity Platform (NUP), calling for mass registration across the country as the 2021 General Election gains momentum.

During the unveiling ceremony at their headquarters in Kamwokya, Kampala, Mr Kyagulanyi said the card will be availed to anyone willing to join the party at a fee of only Shs1,000.

“It took us only one month to convince the people of Kyadondo East that Kyagulanyi was the registered form of Bobi Wine, so four months are more than enough for us to tell the people that NUP is the registered form of People Power. So just pick up the card and get ready for a massive election in 2021,” Bobi Wine said.

Last week, Bobi Wine launched NUP, which he took over from Mr Moses Nkonge Kibalama, and promised to work with other political parties willing to make an alliance.

Bobi Wine said they had decided to join a political party that had the same aspirations and core values so as to use it as a political purpose vehicle for 2021 elections. Yesterday, the party also launched its core values, vision and mission.

Party vision

Reading the party values, Ms Lina Zedriga Waru Abuku, the NUP vice president, said: “Our struggle and work is built on discipline, reliability, integrity and inclusiveness.

Our vision is to build a free, united, prosperous and democratic Uganda, which empowers citizens, and adheres to the rule of law, ensures dignity and provides equal opportunities for all.”

Other members, according to the documents provided by party leaders, will be allowed to join the party only when they are 18 years and above.