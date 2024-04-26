Leaders stuck with Shs900m grinding machine

Leaders in Maziba Sub-county, Kabale District, are stuck with a Shs900m grinding machine for cereals after the contractor abandoned it nearly six years ago.

The sub-county chairperson, Mr Onesmus Mutungi, on Monday said they are considering seeking a court order to reopen the facility located in Iziniro Cell because the district leadership has taken too long to find a solution despite numerous petitions.

Mr Mutungi said the multipurpose grinding machine for cereals was constructed by the government at a cost of about Shs900m to generate local revenue, besides offering value addition to maize, wheat and sorghum, which are grown on a large scale in the area.

“In June 2018, Maziba Sub-county signed a management contract with Mr Charles Tumuhimbise to operate our multi-milling grinding machine at a cost of Shs300,000 per month. The grinding machine was supplied and installed by the Ministry of Local Government. Shortly after signing the contract, the contractor abandoned the facility and left it closed,” he explained.

Mr Mutungi said their efforts to contact the contractor have been futile because his known phone contacts are switched off.

“While some local leaders suggested that the padlocks on the door entries be broken for immediate access, the sub-county leadership opted to petition the office of the Kabale Resident District Commissioner [RDC] and the Chief Administrative Officer [CAO] for redress although no tangible results have been achieved,” he said.

He added they plan to get a court order so that they can open the facility.

“Our sub-county has lost about Shs20m ever since this facility was left closed in 2018 because the contractor was supposed to be paying rental fees of Shs300,000 per month to support our different development activities,” Mr Mutungi said.

The CAO, Mr Fred Kalyesubula, did not pick up our repeated calls. But the RDC, Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma, said he was aware of the challenge.

“Our office tried to intervene in this matter but the Chief Administrative Officer stopped us, saying that he was seeking legal advice from the Solicitor General. I am wondering why this matter has taken so long to be addressed,” Mr Nyakahuma said.

Mr Garasiono Kangwagye and Mr Christopher Butomi, both area residents, said community members are currently trekking about 3km away to get services from private investors.

“Some people used to get employment from it besides residents getting the desired services nearer to them,” Mr Christopher Butomi said.