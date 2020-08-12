By DERRICK WANDERA

KAMPALA- Kyadondo East MP and leader of National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has decried the closure of some of their regional party offices by people he calls security officers.

Addressing journalists at the party head offices in Kamwokya, Kampala, yesterday, Bobi Wine said the party office located in Kakooge Village, Kakiri Sub-county in Wakiso District, and another in Kitgum District were raided by security officials and closed.

“We call upon the Electoral Commission to rein in on this situation if they are really non-partisan like they have always claimed. We have suffered all kinds of injustices but the authorities have remained quiet, and we challenge them to act,” he said.

Mr Paul Bukenya, the EC spokesperson, said they have scheduled a meeting with NUP party members to discuss the grievances they have raised.

“We encourage all political players to always raise these matters to us as soon as they happen and we shall be able to handle them,” Mr Bukenya said in an interview.

Last month, Mr Kyagulanyi took over the presidency of NUP from its founder, Mr Moses Nkonge Kibalama, but two people have since petitioned the EC, saying the process was fraudulent.

But yesterday, Bobi Wine told Daily Monitor that the members who petitioned EC are not known in the party and encouraged them to go ahead and sue if they have strong grounds.

“If these people are really there, we shall sue them for impersonation because we want to know whether they hold party cards and have national IDs,” he said.

NUP also invited people seeking to carry the party flag for president in next year’s elections to pick nomination forms starting Friday, August 14 to August 21. Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP spokesperson, said: “We want to show that democracy prevails in the party. We know some parties have sole candidates whom they can’t contest against but for us, Hon Kyagulanyi will have to be approved by other members to represent the party in the presidential elections.”