Ntungamo senior police officer loses fingers during suspect’s arrest

Police in Ntungamo are investigating circumstances under which a suspect in a domestic brawl allegedly cut off two fingers of the officer in charge of Rwashamaire police station as detectives attempted to arrest him.

Mr Rogers Wamono had his fingers cut off by a flying machete flung at him by a suspect whom he and other police officers had closed in to arrest at Kiyaga village, Nkongoro parish Nyabihoko Sub County.

Mr Wamono told this publication on Wednesday that his hand was caught by a flying machete thrown at the police officers who broke into the house where the suspect was hiding.

“The suspect quarreled at a bar with a friend over a love affair, and he took a machete and used it against him, when the fight became much, we were called in. On rushing to the scene the suspect ran, hid in a house, and closed himself inside. We managed to access the house I asked our men not to shoot, and as we tried to arrest him, he flung a machete at us and that is how I was hurt,” Mr Wamono told this publication on the phone from Mulago hospital where he’s currently admitted.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told Monitor that the man had injured two other people using the same machete before police stormed his house.

“He was mad and we could not manage him. We called in police to arrest the situation, he ran and hid in his house, as the officers broke in, he cut the OC Station’s fingers,” Mr Mwesigwa Joseph, a resident said.

The ring finger of Mr Wamono was completely cut off while the smallest finger only remained hanging by a tissue. The other two fingers were badly hurt.

The Ntungamo District Police Commander, Mr Hannington Bushaija said the 35-year-old suspect was in their custody as investigations into the case continue.