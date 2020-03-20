Bugiri cries out to government over delayed Shs25b market

By PHILIP WAFULA & RONALD SEEBE

The construction of a Shs25b modern market in Bugiri District continues to be shrouded in mystery four months after it was scheduled to start.

The construction that was to start in November last year is funded by the African Development Bank.

But the leaders say they have not yet received any formal communication from government about the work and yet vendors continue to pay a heavy price for operating in dilapidated structures at Bugiri Central Market.

“When it rains, the market floods, causing a bad stench which scares away customers,” Mr Rogers Wandera, a vendor, said on Wednesday.

Mr Mutwalibi Mugoya, the sub-county chairperson of Western Division, said many vendors have resorted to going to the streets because the market is small.

Limited capacity

“Its too small to accommodate the overwhelming number of vendors, which keeps doubling daily,” Mr Mugoya said.

Mr Luba Bumali, the Bugiri Municipality mayor, said the current structure only accommodates 500 vendors while the modern one, upon completion, will take in about 1,500 vendors. He said the lack of a modern market was affecting local revenue collection.

“Bugiri central market is one of the major sources of revenue in the municipal and district. But without a modern market, the municipality council will not be in position to collect local revenue,” he said.

“It is a government policy to construct a modern market in all municipalities in Uganda,” he added.

He also said the modern market will create employment.

Mr Badru Kirego, the vendors’ chairperson, said they were in the process of developing guidelines to enable vendors improve management and utilisation of the modern market.

Ms Zipporah Nakayima, his vice chairperson, said vendors were told to relocate to Bugiri Bus Park to pave way for the construction of the new market.

Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, the NRM secretary general, asked vendors remain calm, saying the required procedures were being followed to ensure that the market is constructed.

“We understand the situation vendors are working in, and we are committed to seeing that the situation normalises,” Ms Lumumba said.

Ms Edith Nanyonjo, a vendor, said they are charged Shs6,000 monthly in local revenue for using the market yet President Museveni abolished taxes on small businesses.

“We want to benefit from our revenue by getting the services we pay for,” she said.

