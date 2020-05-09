Bukedi, Elgon sub-regions get relief food

Aid. The Bugwere cultural institution, the business community and different leaders, inculding MPs, have all donated to support vulnerable locals

By Mudangha Kolyangha, Joseph Omollo and Olivier Mukaaya

Several districts that form the Bukedi and Elgon sub-regions have received donations to help the vulnerable families during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The local leaders say they have been overwhelmed by the increasing number of locals demanding relief food.

The Budaka Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Martin Orochi, said different categories of people, including boda-boda operators, mechanics, hardware operators, salons and taxi- drivers, have been the most hit.

“We have inadequate relief food in stock. But the number of people demanding food is extremely high,” Mr Orochi said at the weekend.

However, the tension has been eased by Obwa Ikumbania Bwa Bugwere, the highest cultural institution in Bugwere land that is headed by Ikumbania Bishop John Weyabire.

The institution has supplied 12 tonnes of relief food to the locals.

Budaka District received 1.5 tonnes of relief food and Shs1.2m, Butebo (four tonnes), Kibuku 3.5 (tonnes) and Pallisa received three tonnes. All the food was handed over to the respective district Covid-19 taskforces chairpersons at different district headquarters.

Mr Weyabire said: “The Bagwere Cultural Institution stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the subjects during these trying times. All people should come together and support the vulnerable families.” MPs, who included Mr Robert Kasolo [Iki-Iki County] and Mr Kezekia Mbogo [Budaka County] each delivered two tonnes of maize flour, while Ms Pamela Nasiyo Kamugo [Budaka Woman MP] delivered three tonnes of maize flour.

Meanwhile, North Bukedi Cooperative Union (NBCU) donated Shs5 million towards efforts to combat the pandemic. Pallisa District received Shs1.5 million, Budaka Shs1.5 million, Kibuku Shs1 million and Butebo Shs1 million towards fuel costs for the district taskforce.

In Butebo District, the Woman MP, Ms Agnes Amede, contributed 9.5 tonnes of relief food to support the vulnerable groups.

“I have used part of my Shs20 million to secure food relief because the situation was not so good,” she said.

In Pallisa District, which received three tonnes of maize and cassava flour, the RDC, Mr Kyeyune Ssenyonjo, pledged that the taskforce would be more transparent and accountable for the food relief items received.

Pallisa Woman MP Faith Alupo delivered one tonne of maize flour, five boxes of soap and Shs500,000

In Kibuku District, Ms Jennipher Namuyangu, who doubles as the district Woman MP and State minister for Local Government, delivered food. MP Francis Gonahasa [Kabweri County] also delivered two tonnes of food relief.

In Tororo, the Mapani Technical Services has donated 27 tonnes of maize flour to Tororo district taskforce.

In Busia, the district chairperson, Mr Geofrey Wandera, said most of the relief food that was donated by well-wishers is meant for only vulnerable people, especially those in slums. He appealed to residents to stay calm as they continue to lobby from development partners in the area.

In Mbale District, most of the business communities have donated an assortment of food relief items to the vulnerable families.