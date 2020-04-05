Bullet hits girl as operatives enforce lockdown directives

By Juliet Nalwooga

A 14-year-old girl in Kapchorwa District has been shot in the neck by what police say was a stray bullet.

She was hit on Saturday by the bullet as security operatives enforced lockdown directives to stop the spread of coronavirus

Mr Fredmark Chesang, the Sipi Region Police Spokesperson said that Sandra Chemutai, a resident of Retail Cell village, is receiving treatment at Mbale Referral Hospital.

Mr Chesang said that the operation was prompted by reports from local leaders that some residents were defying government directives on the prevention of the covid-19 pandemic.

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr Emma Cherukut, in the company of three UPDF officers, and Local Defence Unite officers carried out the operation, according to Mr Chesang.

"The residents had erected a road block to Kapchorwa Municipality," Mr Chesang said.

He said that security operatives fired in the air to disperse the rowdy residents but one of the bullets hit Chemutai.

