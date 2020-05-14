Busoga Kingdom minister released on police bond

By ANDREW BAGALA

The minister for tourism in Busoga Kingdom has been released on police bond after spending five hours under police interrogation on allegations that she and others still at large, have been behind social media attacks against Bukedea District Woman Member of Parliament Anita Among.

Ms Hellen Namutamba was on Monday arrested on charges of offensive communication and cyber harassment.



However, after five hours of interrogation at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID), Kibuli, she was released at around 4pm yesterday.

The CID spokesman, Mr Charles Twine, said the suspect was interrogated but declined to divulge details.

The summoning and interrogation of Ms Namutamba followed the arrest of Mr Brian Kinene, who is said to have circulated offensive social media posts against MP Among between May 8 and May 9.

The said social media posts have since been deleted.

Mr Kinene is alleged to have told detectives that he was working under Ms Namutamba, an allegation sources at CID headquarters said the kingdom official denied.

Mr Kinene is still detained at police.

Detectives are still analysing telephone call data of Mr Kinene and messages between him and Ms Namutamba to establish any connection between the duo and the probable motive.

The law

Computer misuse. Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011 on offensive communication states that: “Any person who wilfully and repeatedly uses electronic communication to disturb or attempts to disturb the peace, quiet or right of privacy of any person with no purpose of legitimate communication whether or not a conversation ensues commits a misdemeanour and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding twenty four currency points or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both”.

Twenty four currency points is an equivalent of Shs480,000. A currency point is equivalent to Shs20,000.