COVID-19: Medical workers from armed forces leave Mulago

A team of UPDF doctors, nurses and other health workers who joined colleagues at Mulago National Referral Hospital, to treat COVID-19 patients, on Monday returned to their work stations.

The team worked with other health workers from Makerere University and the Infectious Diseases Institute, according to a statement by the UPDF spokesman, Brig. Richard Karemire.

He said that about 250 medical personnel from the army, police and prisons were deployed to various health on March 25, after a request by the Ministry of Health.

Out of the 23 COVID-19 patients who were admitted to Mulago Hospital, 21 have since been discharged and two are still being treated at the facility, according to Dr Byarugaba Baterana, the executive director of the hospital.

Dr Byarugaba asked the head of UPDF medical services to consider deploying the team in other critical centres of the hospital like the Intensive Care Unit, neurology, among others; to gain extra exposure and experience.

Maj Gen Dr Ambrose Musinguzi, the UPDF Chief of Medical Services, said that it is UPDF’s constitutional mandate to support the civil authority in in times of catastrophes and epidemics like COVID-19.