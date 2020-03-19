By WILSON KUTAMBA

A patient who presented signs and symptoms similar to those of the deadly coronavirus and got isolated at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital on Wednesday, has tested negative

Dr Stuart Musisi, the district health officer said the results of blood samples which they took to Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) -Entebbe on Wednesday have ruled out COVID-19.

"We have receive results today (Thursday) from Uganda Virus Research Institute of a man who was isolated at Masaka referral hospital and he has tested negative,” he said without divulging details of the patient and his state.

The hospital director, Dr Nathan Onyachi had earlier told journalists that the 43 -year -old man took himself to the facility after feeling unwell.

“Today [Wednesday ],in the morning we received a man at the Outpatient department from Bikagabo fish landing site in Masaka suspecting that he may have contacted coronavirus given his work of ferrying fishermen from Rwanda to Lake Victoria,” Dr Onyachi added.

Dr Onyachi appealed to residents in Masaka to remain calm and follow all the Ministry of Health guidelines to collectively fight the pandemic.

“The public should not panic, but they should instead comply with Ministry of Health guidelines and consciously report any person with suspected signs of coronavirus to our health teams and above all routinely wash hands,” he cautioned.

All East African countries except Uganda have confirmed cases of coronavirus. The disease has spread to approximately 150 countries including China prompting WHO to declare the disease as a global pandemic.

On Monday, a suspected coronavirus patient who had been quarantined at Kihihi Health Centre IV in Kihihi town council, Kanungu District in western Uganda over the weekend also tested negative.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 6,500 worldwide, according to an estimate from Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources.

At least 174,085 cases have been confirmed globally with 77,866 recovered cases according to worldometer statistics.