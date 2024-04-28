Three arrested as police, NDA bust drug theft ring in Kasese

Police in Kasese District in collaboration with National Drug Authority (NDA) have this week arrested three people involved in the theft and illicit sale of government medical supplies and drugs.

Mr Abiaz Rwamwiri, the NDA Public Relations Manager, disclosed that Kasese, akin to many border districts, is harbouring groups of individuals involved in pilfering drugs from public health facilities and vending them at significantly reduced prices to private facilities.

"The trio offered to sell ARV drugs to our officers at Shs15,000 per tin, we are aware that this illicit trade involves a network, potentially including health workers and even some patients. Nonetheless, we are resolute in halting this vice and ensuring that government-procured and donated drugs are utilized for their intended purpose," Mr Rwamwiri said.

The suspects were identified as; Mr Joackim Bwambale, a registered nurse at Mt St Mary’s Hospital in Kasese town, who was arrested on Friday, April 26, along with Ms Justine Ithungu and Mr Paul Makanika apprehended on April 19.

Ms Ithungu, an HIV/AIDs counselor attached to St Paul’s Hospital, was found in possession of 50 tins of ARV drugs at her residence in Kidodo cell of Central Division while Mr Makanika, a drug shop operator in Kasese town, was found in possession of six boxes comprising 450 tins of ARVs at her home in Railway Cell, Railway Ward in Kasese Municipality.

"Each of these individuals were found with drugs outside the Ministry of Health guidelines and the National Drug Authority Act, which stipulate how and where drugs should be stored, there is no justification for someone to possess over 50 tins of ARVs, especially when these drugs are meant to be distributed freely to those in need," he said.

It is suspected that Bwambale, who was under surveillance by the drug authority, had been supplying Makanika with ARV drugs stolen from the Catholic-founded hospital.

"We are collaborating with stakeholders to apprehend all those involved in this criminal enterprise, we appreciate the cooperation of Mt St Mary’s Hospital, particularly the security and records department, whose assistance enabled us to uncover Bwambale's illegal activities," he said.

Mr Rwamwiri said some of the stolen drugs were believed to have been sold to members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in eastern DR Congo in the North-Kivu Province saying it is disheartening that drugs intended for the treatment of Ugandans are diverted and sold to a rebel groups.