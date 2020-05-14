Cabinet calls meeting over cargo truck drivers

By Nobert Atukunda

President Museveni yesterday convened an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss cargo truck drivers, shortage of testing kits, and the Covid-19 stimulus package proposed by the East African heads of state.

Sources close to State House told Daily Monitor yesterday that the meeting was to discuss resolutions from the regional heads of state.

“They have called for a special meeting and probably the minister will give a comprehensive report today,” a source said.

Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, confirmed the meeting but said she was not aware of the agenda.

Dr Atwine referred this newspaper to the Health minister, Ms Jane Ruth Aceng. By press time, the meeting was still ongoing.

Over the past weeks, Uganda has registered an increase in coronavirus cases after more than 50 truck drivers were confirmed positive, and 34 have since returned to their countries.

On Tuesday, the EAC heads of state directed that the truck drivers must be tested in the countries of departure, among other resolutions.

As of today (May 14) Uganda’s confirmed cases stand at 139 with 62 recovered patients and over 1,000 under institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has directed the public to wear masks as a measure to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Atwine recommended the use of cloth masks with two layers, saying they are affordable and reusable if well cleaned.

“If it is possible, get cloth masks with two layers which cover the nose and mouth very well use them. You might have to buy disposable masks everyday which might not be possible,” Dr Atwine said.

Quarantine centres boosted

She also flagged off non-medical items to institutional quarantine centres in 30 districts, including Amuru, Moyo, and Masindi.

Each centre is expected to receive 50 mattresses, 50 blankets, 50 pairs of bedsheets, and 500kgs of maize flour, among others. These items were received as donations from various stakeholders in support of the Covid-19 response.

Dr Atwine dismissed claims that the donations do reach the beneficiaries.

“There is a tendency that when some of these things are given, they end up somewhere, no. The recipients should put these items to proper use,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng will update the nation on the health sector’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic today at 3pm. She will be accompanied by the Ministerial Scientific Advisory Committee.

