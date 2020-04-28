Cargo trains can reduce Covid-19 spread - experts

By Nobert Atukunda

With the need to keep supply chains open for essential imported goods from neighbouring countries, experts have called for the use of railway and water transport to minimise the risk of transmitting the spread of coronavirus through cargo truck drivers.

This comes after more transit cargo drivers tested positive for Covid-19 in the past one week, bringing the total cases in the country to 79.

Mr Charles Ruzigye, the head of Marine section at Uganda Railways Corporation, yesterday told Daily Monitor that railways are capable of diverting 60,000 tonnes of cargo in a month off the road.

“In terms of railway operation via the mainland Mombasa to Malaba, we have capacity to carry up to 45,000 tonnes in a month and by water, we have capacity to carry up to 150 tonnes,” he said.

Mr Ruzigye also said a water vessel can carry up to 22 wagons equivalent to 44 trucks, meaning each vessel can divert about 44 trucks at a go yet these vessels can do up to 12 wagons in a month which means 528 trucks that can be diverted from the road.

“One train can carry up to about more than 25 trucks at a go, so within a month, you can divert up to 3,000 trucks off the road by using trains and water, In terms of cargo, each vessel can carry up to 880 tonnes per wage and a vessel can make up to 12 wages,” he added.

Mr Ruzigye also said the railway practice is that when the train arrives at the border, the drivers of the locomotive switch engines.

“There is no single risk of train drivers entering into the country. They only drop the wagons at the border and Uganda railway locomotives pick the cargo from their using our own drivers so there is a great measure there that can help in terms of crossing drivers,” he added.

Advertisement

Mr Ruzigye said for areas which are not served by the railway, trucks would go through the border but follow government’s guidelines, especially for transit goods.

However, he added that for non-transit goods, the railway can be used and cargo delivered internally using trucks in the country.

“For transit cargo, we would maintain the trucks and would just go through Uganda and as the ministers have decided, now they have designated places where they can stay not stopping at every trading centre,” Mr Ruzigye said. He said 95 per cent of the cargo from Mombasa is transported by road and can therefore reduce the number of drivers.

“Railways cannot finish all the amount of cargo that is moved by road, so we pick up a substantial amount of cargo or vehicles to reduce the impact of drivers. Those that remain government has put in place how they should be moving,” Mr Ruzigye said.

Mr Julius Maganda, the State Minister for East African Affairs, said the transport companies have agreed to incur costs of the Covid-19 tests although modalities of payment are still being discussed.