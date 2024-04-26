Two siblings die in Soroti house fire

Police in Soroti are investigating circumstances under which two juveniles in Owolo cell, Otatai ward in Soroti City East Division reportedly suffocated to death in a burning house.



The acting police spokesperson East Kyoga, Mr Edison Obukulem identified the deceased as Joshua Ewangu, 10, and Gabriela Ibiara, 5, both children Mr William Edumu, a teacher at Achongwen primary school in Kaberamaido District.



“We were told that the mother had locked the children in a house as she went to the garden to dig and on her return, she was welcomed by smoke emanating from the house, she screamed for help and when they broke in, the house had caught fire and the children had already suffocated,” Mr Obukulem said.



According to him, the children were rushed to Soroti regional referral hospital in attempt to save their lives but were later pronounced dead.



Their bodies are currently lying at Soroti hospital mortuary pending postmortem.



According to Mr Obukulem, it has been the mother's routine to lock the children in the house whenever she leaves home for garden work.



Mr Emmanuel Etida, a neighbor said he saw the smoke but ignored it thinking someone was cooking.



Mr Edward Enangu, chairperson for Ikaribwok Idukurun clan said the circumstances under which the house caught fire is unclear.



“A match box was found at the doorway. By the time of filing this report, the parents to the deceased and some neighbours went to police to write statements, while clan members have stayed back to organize for the burial,” Mr Enangu said.



He added if the issues at police are finalized today, the burial arrangements will be tomorrow.

