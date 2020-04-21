Chinese Covid-19 survivors to face the law in Uganda

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

Two Chinese nationals that were discharged on Sunday from Mulago National Referal Hospital after full recovery from Covid-19 will still have to face the law, Ministry of Health has revealed.

These were among the six Chinese who were intercepted last month in Zombo District as they tried to cross the border to DRC following their escape from quarantine in the capital Kampala.

On March 25, Ministry of Health tweeted: “The five new cases are, three Ugandans and two Chinese. The two Chinese are part of the six who were intercepted in Zombo District.”

Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Healthcare, yesterday said although the two Chinese nationals were handed over to their country’s embassy in Kampala, they still have queries to answer.

“They handed them to the embassy but still they have to be called and they will face the law. These still have to answer queries altogether. At that time they were sick but now they are healed. They were not only two, four were negative so they should all be together,” Dr Kaducu said yesterday.

However, last month it was reported the Chinese were not produced in Nakawa Court as it had been expected.

