Muslims unveil Shs4b cemetery project

Muslims under the umbrella of Uganda Muslims Welfare Association (UMUWA), which is in charge of the Salaam Muslim Cemetery in Nkoowe, Wakiso District, have embarked on collecting Shs4b to buy a second cemetery.

Speaking to the media during the official launch of a fundraising initiative in Kampala yesterday, the spokesperson of UMUWA, Imam Idd Kasozi, said the Nkoowe cemetery has reached its capacity and the remaining space can accommodate only minors.

“The initiative started in December last year and so far we have collected Shs1.7 billion from different institutions and Muslim communities where the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, also donated Shs50m for the same cause,” he said.

Imaam Kasozi revealed that the initiative is headed by a committee of 15 members from UMWA, Pearl FM and Salaam Television who are in charge of the ongoing fundraising drive to buy 130 acres of land on Mityana Road for the second cemetery.

“Our target was to have the funds within six months starting from December 2023, but we have so far covered four months and still have a long way to go,” he said.

He added that the Nkoowe cemetery accommodated more than 20,000 graves; every week, they would receive between 15 and 20 people.

“We need to have Nkoowe II like yesterday because Muslims are struggling to get where to put their deceased and others incur more cost to reach their ancestral homes,” he said.

The old cemetery is eight acres, initially reduced from 16 acres after it was found that part of the land was in a wetland.

The Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, who officiated the drive, urged all Muslim leaders to support the initiative because it is not for individuals but the whole Muslim Community.

“Of Shs4b, we have so far collected Shs1.6b. This is almost half of the money and this [balance] can be realised if each Muslim donated Shs10,000,” she said.

Ms Kabanda further advised Muslims to embrace government projects and the existence of Islamic banking if they are to change their income status.

“These projects are for all Ugandans, including Muslim communities. You should not be side-lined,” she said.

Background

Salaam Muslim Cemetery initiative was started by the late Businessman Hajji Bulaimu Muwanga Kibirige, aka BMK, 15 years ago. He was also laid to rest at the same cemetery in 2021.

Despite being under BMK companies, Haji Muwanga offered the cemetery to the Muslim community, especially for those who lacked burial spaces and those who wish to be buried in a cemetery.

The relatives of the deceased have to present a recommendation letter from the area Muslim leader (Imam) confirming the details about the deceased.