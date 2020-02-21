City vendors remain in jail despite Museveni directive

By ANDREW BAGALA

Hundreds of vendors are still behind bars four months after President Museveni directed that they be released, Daily Monitor has learnt.

In October last year, the President ordered that the vendors, who had been arrested from Kampala streets, be cautioned and released. The group had been sent to Luzira prison after failing to pay the Shs1m fine.

But Mr Steven Odaro, the leader of the vendors, said his colleagues are still locked up, something that has left their families without food and other necessities.

Mr Odaro also revealed that the vendors were convicted of cases such as disobeying lawful orders and being a nuisance.

“Our colleagues aren’t charged with illegal vending. They are charged with different cases and when we petition for their release, we are told that they committed different offences other than illegal vending,” he said.

Senior Presidential Press Secretary Don Wanyama was non-committal when asked whether Mr Museveni issued a formal directive to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for the release of the vendors.

“The President offered the guidance. I will need to establish if a formal directive was sent. However, the implementing government institutions should be effecting that directive,” Mr Wanyama said.