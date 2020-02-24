Clerics wary of violence in 2021 General Election

By EPHRAIM KASOZI

Religious leaders have warned the public against violence as the country heads to the 2021 General Election.

They urged people, irrespective of their positions and status, to prioritise peace and work for the future of the country.

Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga asked government to involve youth in peace making and that political parties should make it a priority.

“I appeal to all Ugandans to do what gives God glory because we were all created in the image of God and politics should never divide us,” Archbishop Lwanga said in his message read by Kasana-Luwero Catholic Diocese Bishop Paul Ssemwogerere who was the main celebrant at the Prayer Day organised by the Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC).

While preaching at the Uganda Martyrs Shrine, Namugongo, in Wakiso District yesterday, the Rev Fr Mathias Kule from the Franciscan Ministries in Rwanda warned perpetrators of violence to be ready for retribution unless they repent.

“We may be violent, unfair to some people but it will come back to us someday. In whatever position you are, remember somebody was there and you too will leave it. When you die, where will you go?” the Rev Fr Kule said.

Warning

“If you kill someone or tamper with someone’s peace, are you thinking of your future? I am thinking of those doing genocide of children through abortion; the doctors, nurses, those involved and the advisers, where are we going after this?” he added.

The Rev Fr Kule said every person should enjoy peace as they prepare for eternity.

“We pray that God guides us on how to live in future. As we look forward to elections, we pray to God to grant us wisdom and guide us through amid the rampant killings, theft and distress, which are depriving people of their peace,” he added.

