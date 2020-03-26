Coronavirus: 17 quarantined at Rukungiri Health Centre IV

Dr Akasima Mucunguzi, the Rukungiri District Health Officer, said none of them has shown signs and symptoms of coronavirus yet.

Mr Kaguta added that their family members are also being closely monitored from home by health workers and security personnel.

By RONALD KABANZA

17 people suspected to be suffering from coronavirus, were on Thursday quarantined at Rukungiri Health Centre IV, Eastern Division in Rukungiri Municipality.

Mr Dan Kaguta, the Rukungiri Resident District Commissioner who also chairs coronavirus taskforce in the area, said that these were picked from their homes having secretly returned from Dubai, Rwanda, Tanzania, DR Congo and Oman, where they have been working.

“These people secretly returned to their homes five to six days back from countries that have COVID-19 cases, the residents reported them and helped us to locate them,” he said.

Mr Kaguta added that their family members are also being closely monitored from home by health workers and security personnel.

Dr Akasima Mucunguzi, the Rukungiri District Health Officer, said none of them has shown signs and symptoms of coronavirus yet.

Advertisement

This comes moments after the government revealed that it is tracing unspecified number of missing people who arrived from Dubai in the last two weeks.