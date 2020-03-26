Coronavirus: 17 quarantined at Rukungiri Health Centre IV
Thursday March 26 2020
17 people suspected to be suffering from coronavirus, were on Thursday quarantined at Rukungiri Health Centre IV, Eastern Division in Rukungiri Municipality.
Mr Dan Kaguta, the Rukungiri Resident District Commissioner who also chairs coronavirus taskforce in the area, said that these were picked from their homes having secretly returned from Dubai, Rwanda, Tanzania, DR Congo and Oman, where they have been working.
“These people secretly returned to their homes five to six days back from countries that have COVID-19 cases, the residents reported them and helped us to locate them,” he said.
Mr Kaguta added that their family members are also being closely monitored from home by health workers and security personnel.
Dr Akasima Mucunguzi, the Rukungiri District Health Officer, said none of them has shown signs and symptoms of coronavirus yet.
This comes moments after the government revealed that it is tracing unspecified number of missing people who arrived from Dubai in the last two weeks.
Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director General of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, said 574 individuals travelled from Dubai in the last two weeks and are in various places in the country, but following government appeal, 60 of them have been tracked and screened.