Covid-19: WHO questions Uganda on case deductions

By IRENE ABALO OTTO

“The President directed that in addition to testing all long-distance truck drivers before entry into the country, and only allowing in the negative ones, all the foreign drivers who had tested positive and had been added to the confirmed cases of Uganda should be deducted from Uganda’s total confirmed Covid-19 cases. In this regard, we have reviewed the numbers and made amendments,” Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng explained in a national coronavirus update address on Thursday.

WHO Uganda representative, Dr Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, worries that the numbers could be lost in the counting if the country where the Covid-19 positive truck driver comes from does not include the cases in their total counts.



“Formalise reduction of foreign numbers from your cases. The most important thing is that they should be counted in the bigger pool of numbers,” Dr Woldemariam said.

“In this case, when Uganda revises its numbers, we expect Uganda to inform the places where this people come from so that they are considered there. What is important is also the care to those people. In this case, the neighbouring countries knowing that these people have been found to be positive in Uganda and some of them might even test negative or positive again in their country. This is something which the East African Community should standardize. We will facilitate the discussion among member states so that these cases are not lost in the counting,” he added.