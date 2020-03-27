Covid-19: Italian priest digs own grave after kins’deaths

By PATRICK OKABA

An Italian priest at Angal Catholic Parish in Nebbi Catholic Diocese, Fr Elio Zanei, has dug his own grave to prepare for his death.

He made the peculiar decision upon receiving news of the passing on of his relatives and colleagues in the priesthood due to the deadly coronavirus back home.

Italy last week surpassed China in the number of deaths related to coronavirus following the death of 3,405 against China’s 3,245.

Fr Zanei, who has lived at Angal Parish since 1996 undertaking his pastoral work, surprised his people when he dug his own grave to ostensibly mourn with his people who have been greatly affected by the coronavirus in preparation for his final journey.

“I have lost my relatives, friends and other citizens to coronavirus. It is so traumatising to see our people in Italy dying. I’m calling upon my Christians to prepare for end times through prayers and learn how to forgive each other in this trying moment of coronavirus, which has attacked us,” Fr Zanei said yesterday.

Fr Zanei said he will not return to his country and should be buried in Angal parish.

He declined to have his pictures taken citing trauma as he urged Christians to forgive one another and be ready to die for their faith.

One of the catechists attached to Angal Catholic Parish, who preferred anonymity, said the priest has been in self-isolation ever since Italy recorded a high death toll.

Advertisement

“On Monday, people were surprised to see a group of youth digging the grave at Angal Catholic cemetery on orders of Fr Zanei,” she or he said.

Fr Zanei has also ordered for the purchase of his casket.

However, the Nebbi Resident District Commissioner,(RDC), Mr Christopher Omara, has called upon religious leaders to intervene and counsel Fr Zanei since he is traumatised.

“You know elders have very many ways of sending messages to people, so the priest was communicating to his people in a parable,” Omara said.

SITUATION IN ITALY

Issue. Italy has reported 7,503 deaths from coronavirus and 74,386 confirmed cases. The rise of 7.5 per cent in new infections on Wednesday was the lowest since the start of the outbreak in the country, the worst-affected in Europe and where almost everything has been closed for over two weeks and people told to stay at home.

Analysts are predicting that the strict measures will result in Italy sliding into its deepest recession in a generation, Mr Conte promised a second stimulus package worth at least €25 billion (£23 billion; $27 billion).