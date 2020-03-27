Covid-19: Pope to hold prayers today

By TONNY ABET

Kampala- As coronavirus sweeps through the continents, Pope Francis has prescribed centralising prayers in addition to adherence to safety guidelines to combat the pandemic.

A copy of a letter Daily Monitor received from the Catholic Secretariat in Uganda, Pope Francis said Christians should look up to God to shorten the time of the suffering from the pandemic.

“In these days of trial, as humanity trembles at the threat of the [coronavirus] pandemic, I would propose that all Christians join their voices together to heaven,” he said.

The Pope also asked the world to join him today as he leads a prayer service from the front of St Peter’s Basilica.

Afterwards, the Pope said he will offer a blessing “Urbi et Orbi”—“to the city of Rome and the world”—with the Blessed Sacrament.

The moment of prayer will be broadcast live in Vatican News, according to the letter.

Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese, who is also the chairman of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, asked the Christians in Uganda to join the prayers.

“Catholic faithful and the Christians of other confessions, should join the Holy Father and pray with him in this difficult time,” Bishop Zziwa said.

Global situation

By press time yesterday, the total number of cases was at 4 91,150 with Italy as the second most hit country, recording more than 74,386, according to data from World Health Organisation.

China is still topping in the number of cases; 81,285 while Spain (56,188) and United States of America (73,808) are among other most affected countries.

Italy also tops in the number of deaths at 7,503, followed by Spain (4,089) and China (3,287). The total number of people that have so far recovered from coronavirus stands at 118, 059.