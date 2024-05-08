‘Allow me go and die from home’, 75-year-old defilement remandee pleads with judge

A 75-year-old ailing man who has been on remand at Luzira Prison for three years following his arrest on aggravated defilement charges pleaded with a High Court judge in Kampala to set him free after being pardoned by the victim’s family.

Godfrey Ssozi, a resident of Bulenga ‘B’ Village in Wakiso District on Wednesday appeared before Justice Margaret Mutonyi, alongside 25-year-old Sam Nyeba who has also been battling separate defilement charges. Nyeba’s victim was aged 17 at the time of the offence.

A frail-looking Ssozi had been carried to the courtroom by Nyeba with whom they have been on remand since 2021.

Godfrey Ssozi being carried by another remandee Sam Nyeba



They were both convicted on their own volition before pleading for pardon.

“I apologise for the wrongdoing and ask for forgiveness. My prayer has always been that I’m released so that I can be allowed to spend my last days on earth in the hands of my relatives at home,” pleaded Ssozi, an HIV patient who was remanded in January 2021 following his arrest for allegedly defiling a neighbour’s 7-year-old daughter.

Court heard that Ssozi had in 2021 confessed committing the offence when he was arrested and taken to his village LCI chairman. He was later taken to police and processed for procession.

His Wednesday plea moved Justice Mutonyi who sentenced him to the time he’s served on remand.

Godfrey Ssozi, 75

“This court hereby releases the convict (Ssozi) basing on the ill-health because he is admitted at Luzira Murchison Bay Hospital. He cannot walk by himself without support. Both the convict (Ssozi) and the mother of the victim have reconciled after his apology and being forgiven,” Justice Mutonyi said.

The offence

Court heard that the victim had been sent to Ssozi’s home to pick banana peelings by the time of the offence.

“He asked her to enter his house before inviting her to his bed. That the suspect (now convict) told the victim to sleep on top of him before he started touching her body, including her private parts. He later undressed and had sexual intercourse with the victim,” reads the indictment in part.

Court documents further indicate that Ssozi was found with the victim at the scene which led to his arrest by residents and taken to the area local authorities where he first confessed and pleaded for forgiveness.

Nyeba’s case

The judge also set Nyeba free and cautioned him against committing more offenses, including claiming for the girl he was accused of defiling.

“I have released you but do not go back to look for the girl (victim). Do not reclaim her despite being of age now, saying that she is your wife who led to your imprisonment for three years. Do not fight because you will be imprisoned again,” she said.

According to court, Nyeba a resident of Lubyakiro Village in Wakiso District was accused of defiling the girl with whom he had eloped on October 15, 2020.

Court records show that Nyeba was first charged with the offense of trafficking in persons which was later amended to simple defilement for which he was remanded.

While appearing in court Nyeba pleaded for forgiveness and was also set free.

Margaret Mutonyi

Defilement cases in Uganda

The latest police crime report has revealed that a total of 13, 144 juveniles were defiled in 2023, of whom 383 were defiled by persons living with HIV/AIDs.