Danish princess champions conservation in Uganda

By KELVIN ATUHAIRE

Princess Marie of Denmark who ended her trip Uganda on Monday (March 2) has asked the east African country to keep up the push in climate change education.

Princess Marie who was on a working visit to Uganda from February 26 and March 2, 2020, said Uganda was suffering from the climate change but asked the citizens to keep educating themselves mostly from the early age about better climate change.

“Climate change is affecting Uganda very much, that’s why I am here. Danish Church Aid (DCA) has some projects that are extremely important in training farmers to adapt to this climate change, to cultivate, harvest all time. And also Uganda can keep teaching about this climate change mostly the children because then the next generation will be fostering for a good climate change in the country,” she said.

She as well planted a tree together with other climate change activists at DCA offices and encouraged Ugandans to plant more trees.

Princess Marie who jetted into the country on Wednesday, visited urban refugees in the west Nile region, visited farmers in Soroti where she lauded Uganda for the illustrious hospitality to people in pursuit of temporary sanctuary.

“I am pleased of how many refugees you have in this country, it is really nice and it is a lesson for us to earn from. This (Uganda) is a very welcoming country people are extremely kind, all their communities live together in harmony and this is really good,” HRH said during a press conference at DCA offices.

As of June 2017, the UN agency for refugees (UNHCR) put the total population of refugees and asylum seekers in the country at 1.277 million up from 600,000 last year. They are hosted in nine districts across the country.

Princess Marie was in Uganda to see projects supported by the Danish people. HRH is the goodwill ambassador of DCA a non-profit organisation in that has been supporting both development and humanitarian programs in Uganda since 1979, self-implementing and working with local partners.

DCA Country director Peter Bo Larsen said they were grateful to have the Denmark princess come over to Uganda to be part of the life changing programs happening in Uganda and lauded her for the passion towards humanitarian work and climate change.

