YAZID YOLISIGIRA

Drama ensued at Bulyampidi Village, Imanyiro Sub-county in Mayuge District in eastern Uganda when a 40-year-old married man was forced to marry a cow he was allegedly caught red-handed committing bestiality with.

The suspect, a father-of-three, is said to have left his wife in the house on Saturday night and went to the home of his neighbour, Mr Ronald Kikeire where he was allegedly caught mounting his cow.

Mr Kikeire is said to have found the suspect half-naked at about 5am.

The suspect wanted to flee the scene but was reportedly pinned down by Kikeire who was armed with a machete and threatened to cut him.

“The cow was found tied tightly on the trunk as he was busy mounting it,” said Ms Irene Mutesi, the wife to Mr Kikeire.

The owner of the cow is said to have confiscated the suspect’s pants and raised an alarm that attracted villagers and Local Council officials.

The suspect was then arraigned before the LC1Court chaired by Mr Martin Ngobi, where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

“Yes I was caught on the animal but ask to be forgiven because I have a curse that disturbs me,” Muludin Mbazira said amid cheers from revelers.

Ms Mutesi who talked on behalf of her husband, told the local Court that they were no longer interested in the cow and asked the suspect to pay Shs1m and take it for good.

The meeting was also attended by the suspect’s wife who refused to speak to us about her feelings regarding the matter.

The village LCI Chairperson told Daily Monitor that the suspect agreed to pay the money and was given a period of three months.

“The suspect agreed to pay the money on March 12 and has been given the cow for good,” said Mr Ngobi.

“As leaders, we condemn this and are going to convene a village meeting where we shall punish him,” he added.

However, after the meeting, drama ensued as residents decorated the suspect and his cow with flowers amidst cheers in what they called a 'wedding party'.



The group later forced the suspect, whom they called the 'groom', to walk his 'bride' to his home while they condemned the act.

"He has ashamed us; how could he leave his wife in the house and mount a cow,” Mr Micheal Musana, a resident said.

The suspect later confessed the crime to this reporter, saying he was cursed by his grandmother but didn’t divulge details.

By press time, the cow was at Mbazira’s home, with several people trekking to the venue to witness the bizarre incident.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened in the district.

In July 2011, a local council leader in Ntinkalu village in Wairasa Sub County in the same district was fined Shs200, 000 for bestiality.

Paul Kirya, the local defence secretary, then aged 37 was allegedly found mounting a pregnant goat.

Kirya was caught red-handed by Irene Wotali, the goat owner, just as she brought water to feed it.