Bishop Mwesigwa to parents: Let holidays be time for house helps to rest

Ankole Diocese bishop has advised parent to always let the holidays period be a time for house helps to rest.

“Life is not only about going to school and getting good grades but also having survival skills. Our children have been soaked in books but are short of other skills that can make them survive in life like farming and doing domestic chores,” Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa, Ankole Diocese bishop said.

The Bishop was speaking on April 26 at Mbarara Junior School in Mbarara City during the inauguration of the school’s management committee and appreciated parent’s contribution to its academic excellence.

He noted that most young people are struggling to make ends meet because they were not helped by parents to get some of the skills to wade in life other than academics.

“With the growing world economic challenges like unemployment, increasing cost of living, you can educate your child to best academic qualification but without survival –life skills it might turn to waste,” he added.

The Headteacher Mbarara Junior School, Mr Nathan Mugume, who is also the Chairperson Mbarara City Headteachers Association said parents are letting them down on bringing up a wholesome child.

“We are doing better on academics but at times we are let down by parents. They assume all have to be done at school instead of taking their children through life skills during holidays, they take them to beaches, music concerts, these are young people whose brains gets intoxicated by what happens at such places. Take your child for gardening, cook, wash clothes, these are traits that will help us bring out a wholesome child,” Mr Mugume said.

During the same function parents were also advised to forget about free education but work hard to take charge of their children’s education.