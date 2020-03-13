Emirates cancels flights from Dubai to Uganda until April 29

The cancellations come after the airline suspended all flights between Dubai and Italy as its overall response to latest developments in the pandemic coronavirus.

In addition, some of Uganda’s imports are also from Dubai while Uganda equally exports products especially agricultural produce to Dubai.

By CHRISTINE KASEMIIRE

Emirates Airline has cancelled some flights from Dubai to Entebbe International Airport in Uganda, citing operational reasons.

The airline on Thursday issued a statement revealing that only Monday and Wednesday flights starting from March 18 to April 29 have been cancelled.

“Dear Industry Partners, please be advised that due to operations reasons, the following flight cancellations will take place effective March 18, 2020 till April 29, 2020, Mondays and Wednesday only,” the notice read in part.

The cancelled flights include;

EK729/730/3 18Mar20 - DXB/EBB/DXB -

EK729/730/1 23Mar20 - DXB/EBB/DXB –

EK729/730/3 25Mar20 - DXB/EBB/DXB -

EK729/730/1 30Mar20 - DXB/EBB/DXB –

EK729/730/3 01Apr20 - DXB/EBB/DXB -

EK729/730/1 06Apr20 - DXB/EBB/DXB –

EK729/730/3 08Apr20 - DXB/EBB/DXB -

EK729/730/1 13Apr20 - DXB/EBB/DXB –

EK729/730/3 15Apr20 - DXB/EBB/DXB -

EK729/730/1 20Apr20 - DXB/EBB/DXB –

EK729/730/3 22Apr20 - DXB/EBB/DXB -

EK729/730/1 27Apr20 - DXB/EBB/DXB and

EK729/730/3 29Apr20 - DXB/EBB/DXB.

Ms Sarina Carrasco, the Emirates sales manager commercial in Uganda confirmed the cancellation of the flights but could not provide further details.

“Yes the above information is correct. This is a decision from our headquarters, further information will be communicated through the media,” she said, referring Daily Monitor to the team handling the airline’s communications in Uganda.

While Uganda has no reported or confirmed any case of coronavirus, Dubai is one of the places affected by the virus.

However, the move is expected to affect Uganda as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, is one of the top destinations for Uganda’s increasing labour export.

The cancellations come after the airline suspended all flights between Dubai and Italy as its overall response to latest developments in the pandemic coronavirus.

“Emirates has suspended its flights between Dubai and Italy starting from today, with the final flight operating on 15th of March. The airline is working with the relevant authorities to monitor the developments closely as the COVID-19 situation evolves,” the notice reads in part.

In addition, Emirates introduced thermal screening on board the planes as a control measure to bar any suspicious case from travelling.

“If a passenger is found to have a higher than normal temperature, they will undergo further testing. This is in addition to the thermal screenings done for all passengers on arrival as they pass through customs,” the airline explained.

In another response to the pandemic, Emirates introduced waivers to customers should they decide to change their travel plans.

The airline said customers can change their booking to any date for travel within an 11 month date range in the same booking class without change penalties.