Entebbe wetland encroachers reject NEMA's planned eviction

By URN

A section of people who were recently ordered to vacate Namiiro Wetland on the shores of Lake Victoria in Entebbe Municipality have vowed not to move.

The wetland covers 1,000 hectares stretching from Kiwafu, Kiwafu West and Lugogo-Nakiwogo villages in Entebbe Municipality Division B.

In April, President Museveni ordered individuals who settled or working in protected zones like lakes, wetlands, forest reserves across the country, to be evicted.

Mr Museveni said that the country is already affected by effects of encroachment on its natural resources in form of floods and unpredictable weather conditions.

Last week, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) issued a 21- day ultimatum to 5,000 people who encroached on Namiiro Wetland to vacate or be evicted.

The encroachment on the wetland reportedly started in 2006. Encroachers have over the years erected semi-permanent houses, shops, schools and a church building.

Last week, Mr Nicholas Magara, the coordinator of wetlands (Central Region) at the Ministry of Water and Environment, said that all the affected individuals were notified under the Environmental Restoration Order efforts.

However, the encroachers say they are not willing to vacate because they have nowhere to go.

Mr Bwambale Businge, one of the affected people said that he bought his plot of land from another resident who had lived in the area since 1962.