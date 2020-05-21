Extension of lockdown draws mixed reaction

By Monitor Team

Emotions among a section of Ugandans hit the lowest ebb on Tuesday after President Museveni extended the Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks as government continues to monitor any incubation cases within institutional quarantines.

During a televised address to update Ugandans on government efforts to fight the spread of the virus on Monday and Tuesday evening, the President announced a partial easing of the lockdown, but tied it to the compulsory wearing of facemasks, some of which will be supplied by government in two weeks.

Private cars will be allowed to move by May 26, with strict adherence to wearing of masks. Schools with candidates and finalists will open to ensure they complete their syllabuses and get ready for their final exams.

Mr Museveni pledged that government will provide free facemasks to all Ugandans who are above six years of age. He said lifting the ban on public transport will depend on how the public is responding to the use of masks.

However, a section of Ugandans, including opinion leaders across the country, have differed with the President with some describing his new directives as a mockery aimed at hoodwinking Ugandans who have been under lockdown for two months now.

The Entebbe Division A chairperson, Mr Mike Mutebi, said: “Our government is taking us for a ride. They lack the capacity to distribute free facemasks since they have failed to distribute food and self-study materials for our learners in all the districts.”

Former Oyam South Member of Parliament Isha Otto said the government should have intervened much earlier to provide free facemasks to Ugandans, doubting if President Museveni is being guided properly.

Mr Patrick Odongo, a public health specialist, predicted economic hardship which he said would have a longer impact than the coronavirus.

“If I am called to advise, I would immediately lift the lockdown and emphasise social distancing, increase hand sanitizing and use of facemasks,” Mr Odongo said.

The Kisoro District chairperson, Mr Abel Bizimana, said it is not clear how students in candidate classes and university finalists in border districts shall access public transport to reach their schools.



“If public transport remains banned in the border districts as he [President] said, then how will the candidates access their schools? How will the international students under the same category access their schools to complete their courses?” Mr Bizimana asked.

Mr Sentaro Byamugisha, the Kabale Municipality mayor, said reopening public transport should be for all parts of the country.

“…his [President] directive will not stop those from the border districts to walk or ride bicycles with a hope of using public transport in the neighbouring district. What should be emphasised now are the mandatory standard operating procedures against the spread of virus,” he said.

But the Kanungu District vice chairman, Mr Gad Byomuhangi, and Kisoro Municipality mayor Richard Ndyana welcomed the delayed resumption of public transport in the border districts saying it will deter those who use porous border points to sneak into Uganda.

Mr Simon Kawuki, the Mpigi District Democratic Party organising secretary, said giving out free masks is a good idea but corruption may ruin the initiative.

The Mpigi youth council chairman, Mr Alex Mpooza, said distributing free facemasks in two weeks may not be possible.

To ease the distribution of facemasks, Mr David Mutebi, the Buikwe South MP, advised the President to create a more robust mechanism at the village level to avoid mistakes made during the distribution of relief food in Kampala.

“We got a serious lesson during the distribution of food in Kampala where the work seemed so simple at the beginning but we later realised that distribution required a bigger team to do it,” he said.

Mr Honorato Muhanguzi, an opinion leader in Isingiro District, asked: “If our government has failed to distribute posho to 1.5 million people for the last two months, how can they assure Ugandans that masks will be distributed to 42 million Ugandans in two weeks?”

The Isingiro District chairman, Mr Jeremiah Kamurari, asked the President to clearly explain his new directives. “We are a border district and public transport will not be operating, is there a special arrangement for transporting pupils and students going back to institutions? The distance from some parts of Isingiro to Mbarara is about 80 km,” he said.

Mr Everest Bakeija, the Buhweju District National Resistance Movement chairman, said government had rushed to reopen public transport and that the operators are difficult to manage. “They always don’t want to follow the law. They will not allow carrying a few passengers and they will end up being arrested all time and the purpose will be defeated,” he said.

Ms Prosy Ninsiima, a tailor in Mbarara Town, said when the President encouraged them to start making face masks, she invested her hard-earned money. But with the free government masks, Ninsiima revealed that she is stuck with 9,000 masks. But President Museveni in his latest address said Ugandans can now make and buy masks.

Namutumba

Mr Nelson Bagaga, the chairperson Namutumba Sub-county, said by promising free facemasks, the President has ashamed the Opposition who have been claiming government cannot give wananchi free masks.

“I am happy that the President mentioned it. I am sure no one is going to miss out on free masks,” he said

The Nangonde Sub-county chairperson, Mr James Tibairira, said government cannot afford distributing masks to all Ugandans.

“Imagine he promised to give about 1.5 million people relief food but for a period of two months now he has only managed to give a handful of urban dwellers,” he said.

The best option, Mr Tibairira said, is to allow Ugandans use their locally-made masks than making them wait for government masks which will not come.

Mr Abed Ssemujju, a resident of Nabikabala Village in Namutumba District, said he is waiting to receive a free facemask from government but does not know how to use it.

“The people going to give us those masks should also teach us how to use them,” he said.

Since the year began, the coronavirus pandemic has battered economies of countries with millions of people losing jobs and thousands of companies expected to fold while others have either cut or suspended paying salaries to staff .

The raging pandemic has also disrupted social lives, travel and businesses forcing millions of people confined to their homes.

Compiled by Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa ,Felix Basiime, Wilson Kutamba,Eve Muganga , Alfred Tumushabe, Robert Muhereza ,Bill Oketch ,Phillip Wafula, Isaac Otwii, Malik F Jjingo, Derrick Kissa and Ronald Seebe.