FDC elects flag bearers for MP, mayor seats

By Monitor Team

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party elections for choosing flag bearers for positions of MP, LC5 chairpersons and mayors ended yesterday except in the newly created constituencies where the exercise will be conducted later. The primaries started on August 14.

Ms Faridah Nangozi, the FDC women league chairperson, told Daily Monitor on Wednesday that in some areas, there was consensus on the flag bearers while in others, aspirants were unopposed.

“There are places where elections have been held and where there was consensus. In other places, elections and identification of flag bearers will take place tomorrow (Thursday),” Ms Nangozi said.

In Rukungiri District, Dr Warren Niwagaba defeated Mr Roland Kaginda, the incumbent Municipality MP, on Tuesday.

Other competitors for the flag were Ms Ingrid Turinawe, the party secretary for mobilisation, Mr Benon Katwesigye, Mr Herbert Mbabazi Kawawa and Mr Francis Musiime.

Mr Kaginda, who is serving his second term in Parliament, got 62 votes, Ms Turinawe polled 65 votes while Dr Niwagaba got 130 votes. The rest of the contestants did not get any vote. Voting was by secret ballot.

Rukungiri is the home of FDC founding president, Dr Kizza Besigye, and the party has three out of the four MPs in the area in the 10th Parliament.

“I want to thank the FDC delegates and congratulate you upon this [election], it has been a strong hurdle. I can’t say we have won because we have a stronger hill to climb,” Dr Niwagaba said after the election held at Rukungiri main stadium.

Born 38 years ago in Nyabihinga Village in Eastern Division Rukungiri Municipality, Dr Warren Niwagaba Tumwine has a Masters of Medicine in Internal Medicine and Masters of Public Health from Lugansk University, Ukraine.

He studied Medicine and Surgery at Makerere University. He went to Nyakibale Lower Primary School and Nyakasura School for O and A level education.

Mr Kaginda pledged to rally behind Dr Niwagaba.

“For us who have been in the struggle for long, there is no winning or losing in an election of the party. The only thing I want to warn party leaders is that we must avoid propaganda. This is my second defeat ever since I started contesting elections,” Mr Kaginda said.

“The 62 votes that I have got is by God’s grace. I will continue working and we shall support the doctor. I and Ingrid have walked a long distance in bad, good and the ugly, we have no challenge in losing,” Mr Kaginda said.

Mr Fred Turyamuhweza retained the flag for Rujumbura MP seat after defeating Mr Christopher Kapira Bimanya and Mr Ariho Nasasira.

Mr Naboth Namanya became the flag bearer for Rubabo MP seat after defeating Mr Hilary Ainembabazi.

On August 15, the incumbent Woman MP, Ms Betty Muzanira, defeated three other candidates, including Ms Annet Namara, Ms Phillis Ariho Mugisha and former MP Winfred Babihuga to retain the flag.

Retained

Mr Charles Makuru, the incumbent mayor for Rukungiri Municipality, beat four other candidates; Mr Darius Tweyambe Baguma, Mr Alban Kiconco, Mr Gershom Twesigye, Mr Amon Niwamanya to become the flag bearer for the fourth time.

Mr Martin Byomuhangi defeated Mr Davis Ssalongo Timurekura and Mr Emmanuel Tayebwa to become the party’s flag bearer for the district chairperson seat.

In Mbale, Mr Paul Wanyoto Mugoya, a lawyer, is the FDC flag bearer for the newly created Northern City Division Parliamentary seat.

He was elected on August 15 after defeating the incumbent MP For Bungokho North, Mr Sizomu Gershom Wambedde, Mr Ronnie Gidudu, a former dean of students at Uganda Christian University, and Mr Swalleh Mafabi, a businessman.

Mr Wanyoto is a brother of NRM party women league chairperson, Ms Lydia Wanyoto, who is eyeing the Woman MP seat for Mbale City.

Mr Mutwalibi Mafabi Zandya, the acting Mbale City mayor, lost the bid to become flag bearer to Mr Cassim Namugali Wamatambu.

However, Mr Zandya protested the election outcome, saying he will contest as an independent.

“I congratulate the winner. The party delegates have made their choice but I am going to run as an independent to represent my people at grassroots,” he said.

In Lango Sub-region, three aspirants intending to contest for women parliamentary seats on FDC ticket were unopposed. They are Ms Cecilia Atim Ogwal, the incumbent Dokolo Woman MP, Ms Elizabeth Abongo, who wants to represent Alebtong and Ms Colline Angwech, who is eyeing Amolatar.

In Kabale District, Dr Nicholas Kamara was unopposed in his bid for the Kabale Municipality parliamentary seat FDC flag bearer.

Mr Wilson Mbabazi, who is eyeing the district seat, Mr Richard Muhanguzi, an aspirant for Kabale Municipal mayor, and Mr Geoffrey Nzaana, who wants Ndorwa West MP seat, were also unopposed.

Mr Michael Mbareba and Ms Judith Dan Aturinda, who are eyeing Rukiga District and Woman MP seats, respectively got the party flag unopposed.

Mr Medard Ensinikweri, the Rukiga party chairman, said they were scheduled to hold primaries to choose the flag bearers for the seat of Rukiga County MP yesterday because Mr Medard Gumisiriza Rwaminyinyo is contesting with Mr Stephen Nebye Rutaro.

Mr Bony Otyama Gongson, the Lira District/City FDC chairman, said most of the aspirants in the area and in Lango had gone through unopposed.

These include Mr Charles Angiro Gutmoi, the incumbent MP of Erute North.

“FDC will hold primary elections in only three positions in Alebtong and one in Amolatar. The rest have gone through unopposed,” Mr Gongson said.

In Kasese District, Mr Jackson Mbaju Kathika, the Busongora South MP, lost the FDC flag to Mr Kihema Alezoius.

Busongora North MP William Nzoghu, Mr Artikins Katusabe of Bukonzo West and Mr Herod Tonny Muhindo of Bukonzo East were unopposed.

Reported by Perez Rumanzi, Ronald Kabanza, Robert Muhereza, Bill Oketch, Rajab Mukombozi, Alfred Tumushabe, Patrick Ebong, Denis Edema, Fred Wambede, Scovia Atuhaire & Moris Mumbere

FDC flag bearers for MPs, mayors and LC5 seats

Flag bearer Position

Mr Emmanuel Wasalala Jinja City South East

Mr Timothy B Lusala Jinja City South West

Mr Mutubu Isabirye Jinja City North

Mr Isa Budugo Kagoma North

Mr Emmanuel Makooma Jinja South

Ms Betty Byuma Tuse Jinja Woman MP

Dr Frank Nabwiso- Jinja City Mayor

Mr William Ebusa- Jinja South Div Mayor

Mr Ayub Wabika- Jinja North Div Mayor

Ms Constance Birungi Fort Portal City Woman MP.

Mr Joram Bintamanya Mayor Fort Portal Cent Div

Ms Elizabeth Birungi Kabarole Woman MP

Mr Hassan Kusemererwa- MP Fort Portal Central Div

Mr Wilberforce A Ongom Rwampara MP seat

Mr Agaba Anthony Mbarara City North MP

Mr Nick Kashaija Mbarara City South MP

Mr Benjamin Bamanywaruhanga Rushenyi MP

Mr Isaac Nuwagaba Ruhaama MP

Ms Deborah Namara Ntungamo Woman MP

Mr Arans Mark Tabaruka Kinkizi East MP

Dr Warren Niwagaba Rukungiri Municipality

Ms Betty Muzanira Rukungiri Woman MP

Mr Fred Turyamuhweza Rujumbura MP seat

Mr Naboth Namanya Rubabo MP seat

Mr Charles Makuru Mayor Rukungiri

Mr Martin Byomuhangi Rukungiri LC5

Mr Paul Wanyoto Mugoya Northern City Div-Mbale

Mr Cassim N Wamatambu Mbale City Mayor

Ms Cecilia Atim Ogwal Dokolo Woman MP

Ms Elizabeth Abongo Alebtong Woman MP

Ms Colline Angwech Amolatar Woman MP

Dr Nicholas Kamara Kabale Mun MP

Mr Wilson Mbabazi Kabale LC5

Mr Richard Muhanguzi Kabale Mayor

Mr Geoffrey Nzaana Ndorwa West MP

Mr Michael Mbareba Rukiga LC5

Ms Judith Dan Aturinda Rukiga Woman MP

Mr Charles Angiro Gutmoi Erute North MP

Mr Alezoius Kihema Busongora South MP

Mr William Nzoghu Busongora North MP

Mr Artikins Katusabe Bukonzo West MP

Mr Herod Tonny Muhindo Bukonzo East MP

Mr Kayemba Godfrey Afayo Kimanya- Kabonera

Ms Nalunkuma Lydia Masaka City Woman

Ms Devine N Bwanika Masaka Woman MP

Ms Ntensibe K Manoti Masaka Mayor seat

Ms Lumbuye J Mbabali Nyendo-Mukungwe Div chairman

Kalule Jude Kimanya–Kabonera