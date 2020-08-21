FDC elects flag bearers for MP, mayor seats
Friday August 21 2020
The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party elections for choosing flag bearers for positions of MP, LC5 chairpersons and mayors ended yesterday except in the newly created constituencies where the exercise will be conducted later. The primaries started on August 14.
Ms Faridah Nangozi, the FDC women league chairperson, told Daily Monitor on Wednesday that in some areas, there was consensus on the flag bearers while in others, aspirants were unopposed.
“There are places where elections have been held and where there was consensus. In other places, elections and identification of flag bearers will take place tomorrow (Thursday),” Ms Nangozi said.
In Rukungiri District, Dr Warren Niwagaba defeated Mr Roland Kaginda, the incumbent Municipality MP, on Tuesday.
Other competitors for the flag were Ms Ingrid Turinawe, the party secretary for mobilisation, Mr Benon Katwesigye, Mr Herbert Mbabazi Kawawa and Mr Francis Musiime.
Mr Kaginda, who is serving his second term in Parliament, got 62 votes, Ms Turinawe polled 65 votes while Dr Niwagaba got 130 votes. The rest of the contestants did not get any vote. Voting was by secret ballot.
Rukungiri is the home of FDC founding president, Dr Kizza Besigye, and the party has three out of the four MPs in the area in the 10th Parliament.
“I want to thank the FDC delegates and congratulate you upon this [election], it has been a strong hurdle. I can’t say we have won because we have a stronger hill to climb,” Dr Niwagaba said after the election held at Rukungiri main stadium.
Born 38 years ago in Nyabihinga Village in Eastern Division Rukungiri Municipality, Dr Warren Niwagaba Tumwine has a Masters of Medicine in Internal Medicine and Masters of Public Health from Lugansk University, Ukraine.
He studied Medicine and Surgery at Makerere University. He went to Nyakibale Lower Primary School and Nyakasura School for O and A level education.
Mr Kaginda pledged to rally behind Dr Niwagaba.
“For us who have been in the struggle for long, there is no winning or losing in an election of the party. The only thing I want to warn party leaders is that we must avoid propaganda. This is my second defeat ever since I started contesting elections,” Mr Kaginda said.
“The 62 votes that I have got is by God’s grace. I will continue working and we shall support the doctor. I and Ingrid have walked a long distance in bad, good and the ugly, we have no challenge in losing,” Mr Kaginda said.
Mr Fred Turyamuhweza retained the flag for Rujumbura MP seat after defeating Mr Christopher Kapira Bimanya and Mr Ariho Nasasira.
Mr Naboth Namanya became the flag bearer for Rubabo MP seat after defeating Mr Hilary Ainembabazi.
On August 15, the incumbent Woman MP, Ms Betty Muzanira, defeated three other candidates, including Ms Annet Namara, Ms Phillis Ariho Mugisha and former MP Winfred Babihuga to retain the flag.
Retained
Mr Charles Makuru, the incumbent mayor for Rukungiri Municipality, beat four other candidates; Mr Darius Tweyambe Baguma, Mr Alban Kiconco, Mr Gershom Twesigye, Mr Amon Niwamanya to become the flag bearer for the fourth time.
Mr Martin Byomuhangi defeated Mr Davis Ssalongo Timurekura and Mr Emmanuel Tayebwa to become the party’s flag bearer for the district chairperson seat.
In Mbale, Mr Paul Wanyoto Mugoya, a lawyer, is the FDC flag bearer for the newly created Northern City Division Parliamentary seat.
He was elected on August 15 after defeating the incumbent MP For Bungokho North, Mr Sizomu Gershom Wambedde, Mr Ronnie Gidudu, a former dean of students at Uganda Christian University, and Mr Swalleh Mafabi, a businessman.
Mr Wanyoto is a brother of NRM party women league chairperson, Ms Lydia Wanyoto, who is eyeing the Woman MP seat for Mbale City.
Mr Mutwalibi Mafabi Zandya, the acting Mbale City mayor, lost the bid to become flag bearer to Mr Cassim Namugali Wamatambu.
However, Mr Zandya protested the election outcome, saying he will contest as an independent.
“I congratulate the winner. The party delegates have made their choice but I am going to run as an independent to represent my people at grassroots,” he said.
In Lango Sub-region, three aspirants intending to contest for women parliamentary seats on FDC ticket were unopposed. They are Ms Cecilia Atim Ogwal, the incumbent Dokolo Woman MP, Ms Elizabeth Abongo, who wants to represent Alebtong and Ms Colline Angwech, who is eyeing Amolatar.
In Kabale District, Dr Nicholas Kamara was unopposed in his bid for the Kabale Municipality parliamentary seat FDC flag bearer.
Mr Wilson Mbabazi, who is eyeing the district seat, Mr Richard Muhanguzi, an aspirant for Kabale Municipal mayor, and Mr Geoffrey Nzaana, who wants Ndorwa West MP seat, were also unopposed.
Mr Michael Mbareba and Ms Judith Dan Aturinda, who are eyeing Rukiga District and Woman MP seats, respectively got the party flag unopposed.
Mr Medard Ensinikweri, the Rukiga party chairman, said they were scheduled to hold primaries to choose the flag bearers for the seat of Rukiga County MP yesterday because Mr Medard Gumisiriza Rwaminyinyo is contesting with Mr Stephen Nebye Rutaro.
Mr Bony Otyama Gongson, the Lira District/City FDC chairman, said most of the aspirants in the area and in Lango had gone through unopposed.
These include Mr Charles Angiro Gutmoi, the incumbent MP of Erute North.
“FDC will hold primary elections in only three positions in Alebtong and one in Amolatar. The rest have gone through unopposed,” Mr Gongson said.
In Kasese District, Mr Jackson Mbaju Kathika, the Busongora South MP, lost the FDC flag to Mr Kihema Alezoius.
Busongora North MP William Nzoghu, Mr Artikins Katusabe of Bukonzo West and Mr Herod Tonny Muhindo of Bukonzo East were unopposed.
Reported by Perez Rumanzi, Ronald Kabanza, Robert Muhereza, Bill Oketch, Rajab Mukombozi, Alfred Tumushabe, Patrick Ebong, Denis Edema, Fred Wambede, Scovia Atuhaire & Moris Mumbere
FDC flag bearers for MPs, mayors and LC5 seats
Flag bearer Position
Mr Emmanuel Wasalala Jinja City South East
Mr Timothy B Lusala Jinja City South West
Mr Mutubu Isabirye Jinja City North
Mr Isa Budugo Kagoma North
Mr Emmanuel Makooma Jinja South
Ms Betty Byuma Tuse Jinja Woman MP
Dr Frank Nabwiso- Jinja City Mayor
Mr William Ebusa- Jinja South Div Mayor
Mr Ayub Wabika- Jinja North Div Mayor
Ms Constance Birungi Fort Portal City Woman MP.
Mr Joram Bintamanya Mayor Fort Portal Cent Div
Ms Elizabeth Birungi Kabarole Woman MP
Mr Hassan Kusemererwa- MP Fort Portal Central Div
Mr Wilberforce A Ongom Rwampara MP seat
Mr Agaba Anthony Mbarara City North MP
Mr Nick Kashaija Mbarara City South MP
Mr Benjamin Bamanywaruhanga Rushenyi MP
Mr Isaac Nuwagaba Ruhaama MP
Ms Deborah Namara Ntungamo Woman MP
Mr Arans Mark Tabaruka Kinkizi East MP
Dr Warren Niwagaba Rukungiri Municipality
Ms Betty Muzanira Rukungiri Woman MP
Mr Fred Turyamuhweza Rujumbura MP seat
Mr Naboth Namanya Rubabo MP seat
Mr Charles Makuru Mayor Rukungiri
Mr Martin Byomuhangi Rukungiri LC5
Mr Paul Wanyoto Mugoya Northern City Div-Mbale
Mr Cassim N Wamatambu Mbale City Mayor
Ms Cecilia Atim Ogwal Dokolo Woman MP
Ms Elizabeth Abongo Alebtong Woman MP
Ms Colline Angwech Amolatar Woman MP
Dr Nicholas Kamara Kabale Mun MP
Mr Wilson Mbabazi Kabale LC5
Mr Richard Muhanguzi Kabale Mayor
Mr Geoffrey Nzaana Ndorwa West MP
Mr Michael Mbareba Rukiga LC5
Ms Judith Dan Aturinda Rukiga Woman MP
Mr Charles Angiro Gutmoi Erute North MP
Mr Alezoius Kihema Busongora South MP
Mr William Nzoghu Busongora North MP
Mr Artikins Katusabe Bukonzo West MP
Mr Herod Tonny Muhindo Bukonzo East MP
Mr Kayemba Godfrey Afayo Kimanya- Kabonera
Ms Nalunkuma Lydia Masaka City Woman
Ms Devine N Bwanika Masaka Woman MP
Ms Ntensibe K Manoti Masaka Mayor seat
Ms Lumbuye J Mbabali Nyendo-Mukungwe Div chairman
Kalule Jude Kimanya–Kabonera
editorial@ug.nationmedia.com