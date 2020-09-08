FDC party vows to hold public rallies

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has vowed to hold public rallies saying they are going to follow the example of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) who did not observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during their just concluded parliamentary primary elections.

NRM party has been under the spot over failure to observe the SOPs that were issued by the Ministry of Health to guard against the Covid-19 pandemic during their primaries that were conducted on Friday.

The Electoral Commission (EC) banned public rallies during the campaigns and internal party primaries due to Covid-19.

Addressing journalists at the FDC party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Kampala, yesterday, the party spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, said NRM supporters who turned up in big crowds to vote for their candidates disobeyed the SOPs.

“NRM polling day was like a market day. There was no washing of hands, no wearing of facemasks and no social distancing. Large crowds gathered and people interacted freely at all polling stations during and after the elections,” Mr Ssemujju said.

“There were processions to celebrate the results. It appears that Covid-19 does not spread during NRM internal process, it only spreads when an Opposition politician is meeting people or addressing a rally,” he added.

He said since police did not disperse the big crowds in NRM, they should also do the same when Opposition politicians hold meetings.

He, however, condemned the violence that erupted during the NRM party primaries that led to the death of about six people from across the country, fearing that the same might be imported to the general elections.

Meanwhile, Mr Ssemujju asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to release the funds for political parties. He said the money meant to run activities within all political parties was approved by Parliament but the EC has not deposited the money to respective parties.

“Under the political parties and organisations Act, political parties with representation in Parliament are entitled to some money to run their headquarters and other activities. This money has not been released since the beginning of the year and yet it was budgeted for. We want the EC to explain the whereabouts of this money,” he said.

The acting spokesperson of the EC, Mr Paul Bukenya, said the Ministry of Finance did not release the money during this financial quarter and all political parties have been informed.

“We informed all the political parties including the FDC that the money for political parties was not released in the July to September financial quarter and they are aware. They should be patient…,’ Mr Bukenya said.

Mr Ssemujju also said the party has postponed the campaign for its presidential candidates that was slated to kick off yesterday until further notice.