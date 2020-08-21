Few incidents registered as NRM votes CEC leaders

By Monitor Team

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party yesterday held its Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections countrywide with a few glitches. CEC is the ruling NRM party’s top organ headed by the national chairperson, second national vice chairperson (female), six national vice chairpersons representing central, west, east, north, Kampala and Karamoja. The other CEC members include the party’s secretary general, national treasurer and their deputies. The NRM elections in Bugisu and Bukedi sub-regions were marred by minor irregularities. In Mbale, the delegates, who convened at Mbale Secondary School in Mbale City, complained that the list had ghost delegates. Some of them alleged that some of their colleagues who had died, were found to have voted. Other delegates told Daily Monitor that they found their names already marked as having voted. Others found their names missing on the voter’s register. However, Mr Swaibu Balayo, the publicity secretary of NRM, Mbale District, said they did not generate the list. “We don’t know how that happened,” he said. However, Mr Boniface Wamunga, the NRM registrar in Mbale, said despite minor incidents, the elections were free and fair. In Budaka District, one of the delegates was arrested after he was found distributing money to the delegates. In Manafwa and Kibuku, the elections delayed to start as the delegates demanded payment before they could vote. The delegates said they were supposed to be paid Shs600,000 by the party secretariat. In Bududa District, Mr Michael Wanditi, the NRM registrar, said although the election materials arrived late, they managed to beat the deadline to vote. “The voting materials arrived late but we managed to conduct the elections, successfully,” he said. The NRM chairperson of Budaka District, Mr Author Mboizi, said the person who was found distributing money was arrested. However, the NRM returning officer of Budaka, said generally, the election was peaceful. In Tororo District, the NRM party secretariat gazetted two voting venues. Mr John Henry Ariong, the elections’ supervisor, said the decision to create two voting venues was to avoid commotion between the Jopadhola and the Iteso. “We had information that some delegates from Tororo County were going to boycott the elections if they were told to join their counterparts from West Budama,” he said. The delegates from Tororo County voted at St Peter’s College, Tororo, while delegates from West Budama and Tororo Municipality voted at Tororo Girl’s School. Ambassador Phibby Otaala, one of the delegates, praised the manner in which the election exercise was conducted. However, David Ofwono Apieun, an agent of Capt Mike Mukula, accused supporters of Sanjay Tanna of bribing delegates. But NRM party chairperson, Mr Yeri Apollo Ofwono, dismissed the allegations.

Some of the provisional results

In Manafwa, for the position of vice chairperson eastern region, Mr Sanjay got 87 votes, Mr Mike Mukula secured only 10 votes and Akello Christine Harriet got no vote.

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, emerged winner for the position of second national vice chairperson (female) with 91 votes, while the State minister for Lands, Ms Persis Namuganza, got 6.

In Moroto District, some NRM delegates had refused to participate in the election until they are paid their allowances.

Mr Simon Longoli, one of the delegates, said they are only remembered during elections but are never facilitated.

“We are not going to line up to vote any candidate until we receive our Shs340, 000 allowance,” he said.

Ms Betty Nangiro, another delegate, said they must be paid first before anyone is elected.

Attempts by the Moroto District NRM chairperson, Mr Micheal Lotee Lokawa, to convince them to vote fell on deaf ears. It took the intervention of other leaders for the voting exercise to commence.

In Gulu District, voters heaped praises on candidate Sam Engola, the aspirant for vice chairperson northern, saying he had served diligently.

“ He is our man, even if he comes from Lango Sub-region, what he has done for us in Acholi is by far better than what Speaker Jacob Oulanyah has done in his capacity as the [deputy] speaker of Parliament,’’ one of his supporters at Unyama National Teachers’ College said.

After announcing the victory of Mr Engola, who garnered 41 votes against Mr Oulanyah, 32, vice chairperson northern, there was jubilation among his supporters.

NRM EC registrar George Ebola called for reconciliation among the agents of different participants.

“We should remain a solid party,” he said.

In Kamuli, Ms Kadaga, one of aspirants for second vice chairperson position, hailed the scientific NRM NEC campaigns, saying although they have been expensive, they are rewarding and have given them the opportunity to interact, consult “and get to feel the party mood”.

“Having interacted with the masses, this is going to help us have a better perspective of what the people’s needs are and their expectations,” the Speaker said shortly after voting at Kamuli Youth Centre.

She said she felt more energised, having contributed to democracy and the wellbeing of the girl-child.

In Namutumba, Ms Namuganza said if she is not announced winner, she will seek justice. By press time, however, Ms Kadaga was in the lead. Namutumba has 64 delegates who voted yesterday. The voting exercise started at around mid-day.



Fred Wambede, Phoebe Masongole, Joseph Omollo, Mudangha Kolyangha, Cissy Makumbi, Steven Ariong, Caleb Opio, Ronald Seebe.