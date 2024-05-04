Army, police recover four explosives in Kampala

A joint security team on Saturday morning recovered at least four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) at Kwata zone, Komamboga Parish, Kawempe Division in Kampala City.

Also recovered are mobile phones and magazines of a nine-millimetre pistol, according to the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye.

“Our intelligence and alertness of the citizens helped detect the IEDs and personnel swiftly rushed to the scene before they exploded. We were not able to get these terrorists believed to be linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Eastern DR Congo, but we will hunt them down,” Brig Gen Kulayigye said.

Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, the UPDF spokesperson addresses the media at Kwata zone, Komamboga Parish, Kawempe Division in Kampala City, where explosives were recovered on May 4, 2024. Photo | Noeline Nabukenya

He explained that the bombs were in metallic casings connected in series, and the phones were to receive the command from whoever would be having the remote control. Once set off, the explosives would go off in series.

Brig Gen Kulayigye also noted that they recently arrested three suspected rebels who are still in their custody as the hunt for others continues.

The suspects already in custody include; Augustine Kalanzi, who was arrested in areas of Masaka, Sulaiman Nsubuga arrested in Busia, and Swaleh Abubakar arrested in Zambia.

Some of the security personnel at the scene at Kwata zone, Komamboga Parish, Kawempe Division in Kampala City.

Their intelligence reveals that the terrorists are commanded by one Medi Nsubuga alias Nkalubo who is also the mastermind of these IEDs and other crimes.

Nsubuga is believed to be located in DRC but also sometimes moves to South Africa and other countries.

Mr Richard Kiyimba, the landlord where these IEDs were recovered, said he was away when two men came on Tuesday looking for a house to rent.

“They liaised with the wife who allegedly received shs420, 000 before they occupied the single-room house. But we became suspicious of them hence alerting security,” he said.

Mr Kimbugwe Kateregga, the LCII chairperson of Komamboga Parish, said: “We moved around with the army and police officers throughout Friday night to locate the house where IEDs were reported to have been located.”

Mr Kateregga said this is not the first time IEDs have been planted in Komamboga. The last time was in 2022 when they were recovered in another house a few metres from where they were recovered Saturday.

Ms Racheal Nantume, a resident of Kwata zone, asked the government to provide security in the area saying they are now living in fear.