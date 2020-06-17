By MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

Four members of the same family died Wednesday following a motor accident along Masaka –Mbarara highway.

The nasty accident occurred at Kinoni Trading Centre at around 1pm when a speeding Toyota Premio in which the deceased were tarvelling rammed into a trailer.

Police identified the driver of the car as Yasin Sseyonjo, a resident of Mateete Trading Centre in Sembabule District. The other victims are two children and an elderly an elderly man who are yet to be identified.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle ramming into a trailer that was traveling to Kampala from Mbarara.

“We were attracted by an alarm from one of the occupants of the saloon car who were crying for help. We only managed to save two people that were sitting at the side which was not badly damaged,” Mr Anthony Mukasa, one of the eyewitnesses said.

The driver of the trailer also sustained injuries.

He said they called police that picked the bodies and took them to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

The Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga blamed the accident on reckless driving by the saloon car driver.

“By the time of the accident, the ill-fated saloon car had six occupants which is against the current guidelines on fighting Covid -19 which recommend only three,” he said.

He identified the driver of the trailer as Kenneth Okecho Ongena, a Kenyan national.

Both vehicles have been towed to Kinoni Police Station.