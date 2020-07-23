Government set for phase two of food distribution

By Misairi Thembo Kahungu

Government is in final preparations to embark on the second phase of food distribution to people affected by the lockdown imposed across the country to stop the spread of Covid-19, it has been revealed.

The first phase of food distribution that started in April targeted about 1.8 million people that the national taskforce on Covid-19 deemed vulnerable after their places of work and sources of livelihood were affected by the lockdown.

The food distribution only covered the districts of Kampala and Wakiso and some parts of Mukono District.

Government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa told Parliament during a plenary sitting yesterday that the Office of the Prime Minister had made final preparations to embark on the second phase of food distribution.

She, however, did not give details of financial considerations for the food.

“The Office of the Prime Minister has prepared a paper for phase two of food distribution. They are going to present this paper to the President,” Ms Nankabirwa said.

She was responding to a question by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga who asked what the national taskforce on Covid-19 is doing to ensure the people in the 42 districts that have remained under lockdown get food.

This came after the Busia Municipality MP, Mr Geoffrey Macho, said the people in border districts have been left stranded after President Museveni made no mention about re-opening the 42 border districts during his Tuesday’s address to the nation about Covid-19.

“The people in the 42 border districts waited in vain on when the lockdown will be lifted. We have lost people because of hanger. People cannot travel to and from Busia and they are suffering” Mr Macho said.

Some of the border districts that have remained under lockdown are Zombo, Adjumani, Arua, Moyo, Nebi, Rakai, Kyotera, Amuru, Busia and Bulisa.

In response Ms Nankabirwa said she was going to engage the Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, to ensure that the people in the locked border districts are considered first when the food distribution starts.

Speaker Kadaga directed the Prime Minister to bring an update to the House on Tuesday next week after the weekly Cabinet meeting on Monday.