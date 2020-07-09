Government urged to reopen ferry transport service

By MONITOR TEAM

Residents of Entebbe, Buikwe and Kayunga have demanded the resumption of ferry operations which were suspended two months ago.

On April 7, the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) suspended the operations of the Mbulamuti, Kiyindi and Nakiwogo ferries, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Mbulamuti ferry links Kayunga and Kamuli districts across River Nile while the Nakiwogo ferry links Buwaya in Mpigi District with Nakiwogo in Entebbe Municipality. On the other hand, the Kiyindi ferry plies the Buikwe–Buvuma route.

In the event that the intended travel plans are unavoidable, the public was advised to use alternative routes or private boats to reach their destinations.

But travellers in the affected areas are complaining that they are being exploited by private boat owners and commuter taxi operators who charge them exorbitant fares compared to those charged by the ferry services.

“Ever since the Nakiwogo ferry was suspended, connecting to Buwaya has become difficult because some of us have no vehicles to pass via Nakawuka and the only option is to use a boat, which is expensive. Since public transport was reopened, let government also allow ferries to resume operations,” Mr Sam Mulamuzi, a resident of Buwaya Village, said during an interview on Monday.

According to Mr Mulamuzi, before ferry services were suspended, private boats used to charge each passenger Shs1,000 to cross to Buwaya, but they have since raised the fares to Shs5,000.

Mr Ponsiano Ssenyonga, a farmer in Buwaya Village, said he takes food stuff from Buwaya to Nakiwogo and spends Shs30,000 on transport daily.

“I have to pay for all the food stuff I am taking, which is expensive yet the people in the market also want to buy the items cheaply since they have not been working,” he said.

According to Mr John Mulondo, a boat operator at Nakiwogo landing site, they raised the fares because they carry half capacity to ensure social distancing is observed.

“On the other hand, the government also refused to reduce the fuel prices yet we were directed to carry only three passengers in the boat in order to maintain social distance,” he said.

Before the lockdown, boats from Nakiwogo to Buwaya were carrying between 10 to12 passengers.

In Kayunga, Mr David Mubialiwo, the chairperson of Busaana Sub-county, said since the ferry operations were halted, travellers have had to dig deep into their pockets on top of using risky canoes.

He said travellers now pay Shs2,000 to cross the river on a canoe.

Mr Dan Mayende, a fruit trader and a resident of Kasana Village in Busaana Sub-county, said he used to travel by ferry to Kamuli District, where he buys oranges, but he has since stopped because it is expensive to pass via Jinja.

Recently, two youth who were crossing River Nile from Kayunga to Kamuli in a canoe died when their canoe capsized.

Ms Olivia Namutebi, a resident of Bukwaya Village in Buvuma District, said the price of agricultural products has drastically dropped because it is too expensive to transport goods from the Island to Buikwe District.

“We used to transport our products to the market at free cost, but now to load banana on a small boat, it costs Shs300,000 which is too expensive,” Ms Namutebi said.

Mr Alex Mabirizi, the chairperson of Buvuma District, said the existing ferry is too old and they are expecting to receive a new one soon.

Unra speaks out

Catalysts

Mr Mark Ssali, the Unra spokesperson, said since many docking piers were submerged by Lake Victoria due to increased water levels, the authority has to carry out an assessment before allowing the ferries to resume normal operations.

“Our engineers are carrying out civil works interventions at the ferry landing sites,” he said.

“The public will be informed when ferry operations are to resume,” he added