By RONALD SEEBE

A family in Buyanga Village, Nawaikona Sub-county in Namutumba District has had its weekend ruined after a five-year-old was knocked dead, leaving the mother and another relative seriously injured.

The accident occurred on Sunday at around 3.20pm at Bushalif Trading Centre, Nawaikona Sub-county along the Tirinyi-Mbale highway, two miles from Namutumba Town.

According to the officer-in-charge of traffic in Namutumba District, Mr Johnson Yeheyo, the trio was knocked by a government vehicle.

"Double cabin registration number UG 2508A belonging to Amuria District Local Government, that was travelling from Iganga, wanted to overtake a police water truck registration number UP 4681, but veered off its course and knocked the trio," he said.