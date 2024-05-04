Museveni gives Kyabazinga, Inhebantu 100 cows as wedding gift

President Museveni has gifted the Kyabazinga (king) of Busoga, William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV and his queen (Inhebantu) Jovia Mutesi 100 head of cattle following their November 18, 2023 wedding ceremony.

“I welcome Nyin’abantu (queen) of Busoga for joining our son, Gabula and coming when you (Mutesi) are already a highly-developed product. She (Mutesi) told me she’s a financial analyst and accountant and I will mention how she will help us with those qualifications but before that, among the Banyankore, when a child gets a wife you don’t just come swinging empty hands that you’re going to attend a wedding; you bring something on your head. So, I will give them 100 cows,” President Museveni said on Friday evening as he hosted the king and his queen to a luncheon in their honor at State House Entebbe.





In a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Mr Museveni, 79, said he was pleased that the 36-year-old king had finally gotten a companion.

“I congratulate HH Gabula on finding a wife. Whenever we met in the past, I used to ask him why he was visiting me alone. Therefore, I am very glad that he finally found a companion. I also thank him for showing respect to elders by introducing his wife to us. I thank God for enabling me to work with three generations of the Gabula’s, right from the 1960s till now. I gave them 100 cows as okurabukira (to welcome) the bride. And 20 cows for okusiima (gift of gratitude) to the family of Nyin’abantu,” Mr Museveni said.

Ms Mutesi--- a daughter to Bulambuli Resident District Commissioner, Stanley Bayole and Rebecca Nakisita Bayole---on November 18, 2023 officially became the Inhebantu of Busoga following her wedding to Kyabazinga at Christ’s Cathedra, Bugembe, after which they hosted their guests at Iganga Palace, also in Bugembe.

The latest nuptial was the first in the kingdom in 67 years, following Kyabazinga Henry Wako Muloki and Alice Muloki in 1956.

To most people born in Busoga Sub-region during the period, this was their first glimpse of a Royal Wedding, including former Vice President, Ms Specioza Kazibwe, who was three years old at the time.



