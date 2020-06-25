Govt earmarks over Shs100b for the elderly

By KELVIN ATUHAIRE

Government is expected to spend Shs107b on Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE) programme in the coming financial year.

Speaking at the launch of the distribution money in Teso Sub-region on Tuesday, Ms Peace Mutuuzo, the State Minister for Gender and Culture, said the money will be distributed in all the 135 districts countrywide with the target being 358,420 elderly people.

“The ministry was set to roll out the payments to all the 71 districts that were previously not on the programme, but due to Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown, the programme put the roll out exercise on hold,” Ms Mutuuzo said.

“We are now able to resume the process following the approval of the standard operating procedure by the national taskforce and today, we are here in Ngora District to launch the programme for Teso,” she said.

According to the minister, through Post Bank, 10,624 elders were to be paid Shs150,000 to cover for payments of 6 months for the months of January to June.

In this new development, senior citizens from the newly accommodated districts have to be 80 years and above to benefit from the Shs25,000 monthly pay as opposed to 65 years from the 61 districts that have earlier been benefiting.

Elderly persons from the added districts, however, raised concerns relating to the new age limit.

“Honourable minister, people are asking me why Kyenjojo is getting money at 65 years while we are getting at 80,” Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, the Kabarole District chairperson, said during the launch of the programme in Bunyoro Sub-region.

Mr Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Gender, labour and Social Development, said government did not have enough funds to cater for the elderly persons at the age of 65 countrywide, but assured them that if the government got more funds, they would gradually go down.

“If money was enough, we would roll up to 65. We have to weigh and see the situation. Someone between 65 and 70 can at least try to work and get something compared to an elderly person between 80 and 85,” he said.

Mr Edisa Abeja, 81, who had come to receive Shs150,000 said she would invest her money in onion farming.

“Here we rent land for farming and without Shs200,000 you cannot get one where to grow your crops. Me I grow onions and I want to boost my produce, so this money will surely help me,” he said

As for Mr Benjamin Emaru, 80, the money would take care of home basic needs. “I am going to give this money to my daughter who takes care of me, whenever I want anything, she can buy for me,” he said.

SAGE was started in 2016 as an initiative to relieve people aged 65 and above, from financial pressures since they are deemed to have low productivity at such an age.

Each person is entitled to Shs25,000 per month after registering with the Gender ministry for the programme. He or she must also have a valid national identification card.