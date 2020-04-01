By MONITOR TEAM

Government will on Saturday launch the distribution of relief food to at least 1.5 million vulnerable urban poor affected by the virus lockdown in Wakiso and districts.

“The distribution will be done at LCI level by the LCs supported by the Police and UPDF for purposes of transparency and avoiding crowds, according to the Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda.

“Security will stay at the distribution point from the beginning upto the end of the exercise,” he said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The relief package will include maize flour (6kg per head), beans (3kg per head) and salt.

“In addition, lactating mothers and the sick will receive powdered milk (2kg) and sugar (2kg),” the Prime Minister added.