Greater Masaka to receive 6 million condoms to fight HIV

By Michael J Ssali

Youth in greater Masaka are set to receive 6.2 million condoms this year as one of the strategies to reduce the spread of HIV/Aids in the area.

The condoms will be distributed by Uganda Cares, a non-governmental organisation striving to reduce the rate of new HIV/Aids infections in the region.

“Condoms are going to be supplied at all government health facilities and Uganda Cares outlets. They will be free of charge and anyone in the habit of sleeping with multiple partners should make sure they use condoms to avoid contracting sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies,” Ms Assumpta Nalubega, the NGO’s head of prevention programme, said during the commemoration to mark International Condom Day at Ddimo Fishing Village in Masaka District last week.

Some of the activities to commemorate the day included free distribution of condoms, sensitisation about condom use, free HIV testing and counselling as well testing for cervical cancer.

Ms Nalubega said the choice of the venue for this year’s celebrations targeted fishermen engaged in risky sexual activities, and yet the village is far from free medical services.

“The nearest government health centre where they would get free condoms and other medical services is 50 kilometres away,” she said.

The HIV prevalence rate in the area stands at 11 per cent for women and 6.3 per cent for women as per 2017 data.

Advertisement

Last year, Uganda Cares distributed 6.4 million condoms in Masaka, Kalungu, Kalangala, Kyotera, Lyantonde, Kalungu, Lwengo and Sembabule and Bukomansimbi districts.