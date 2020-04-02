Health workers run out of food

By Stephen Otage

The Minister of Health has asked corporate companies to provide logistical support of none medical items to help health workers battling the coronavirus to feed their families.

While receiving a donation of one tonnes of Sugar from the Sugar Allied Industries Limited yesterday, Dr Ruth Aceng said the Sugar is going to be donated to Health workers currently on the frontline battling the coronavirus to motivate them because they are running out of food.

“I have to start from my own, the people in the frontline to morale boost them or else they will not come to work because already they do not have food,” she said.

She said so far they have received overwhelming support from the private sector such as companies which have provided 1500 mattresses for the quarantined suspects, some companies have provided fuel, MTN and Airtel have provided call centres as well as ringtones which are disseminating information on coronavirus and such donations will go a long way in supporting the response which currently involves engaging the community to adhere to guidelines and directions which President Museveni and the Ministry has been providing the country.

Yesterday the Sugar Allied Industries Limited donated to the Ministry one tonnes of Sugar valued at Shs360million.

While handing over the sugar, Abid Alam the chairman of Alam Group of companies, said their contribution is meant to encourage other corporate entities to join the cause because as a corporate entity, they have an obligation to give government maximum support to overcome the fight against the coronavirus.

“We have given these one thousand kilogrammes of sugar to be distributed in all hospitals across the country to help the needy. We have 5,000 factories across the country we hope that Kaliro sugar can become a catalyst for government to be flooded with goods,” he said.

State Tourism minister Godfrey Kiwanda, who is chairing the national task force committee for none medical logistics, said currently they are setting up other quarantine centres in Wakiso, Adjumani, Iganga, Hoima and Mubende where they hope to quarantine people who could have come into contact with suspects who escaped from the quarantine centres and mixed with the community.

“We have the case in Iganga, another in Hoima of the man who travelled between Kampala and Hoima six times and married six women, we don’t how how many people he came into contact with, the father who infected the child in Iganga these are the cases we are preparing for,” he said.



