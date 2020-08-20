Husband to murdered IHK nurse confesses killing wife

By EPHRAIM KASOZI

The prime suspect in the alleged murder of IHK nurse, Violet Kakai on Thursday led police detectives to the scene of crime as he narrated incidents that led to her death.

The suspect, Simon Shimanya, who was arrested on August 12 from Isingiro District led the police detectives to his home in Bbumbu –Kiteezi, Wakiso District where the murder incident reportedly took place on the night of August 1 this year.

Shimanya, 40, a teacher by profession is accused of hacking to death his 32 year old mother of three children.

While on handcuffs, a visibly angry Shimanya narrated that the death of his wife followed a protracted fight and struggle which he said had resulted from the deceased’s extra-marital affairs with a one Robert Sebuufu.

He said that Sebuufu had for a long time taken over his wife and that the matter had been reported to different authorities including courts of law to reconcile with his wife in vain.

Sebuufu, a driver with Katakemwa Chensire Homa at Mpererwe is also a suspect in the same case currently detained at Kasangati Police Station pending investigations.

Shimanya told detectives that on the fateful day, the deceased (Kakai) was driven home in a saloon car by Sebuufu and they entered the house while he was watching. He said upon coming out to attack, his now deceased wife, protected Sebuufu.

He said that he hit his wife with an axe while trying to attack Sebuufu whom he accused of destabilizing his family.

"It was in the night when Sebuufu and the deceased came in a car. I hurried to come out and get that man because he disturbed me for long but she blocked me. I overpowered her, went and picked the axe and when I tried to hit Sebuufu, it went to her," he said.

Shimaya also accused Sebuufu of plotting with the deceased to sell his house.

On his part, Sebuufu admitted being a friend to Kakai but denied being present at the scene on the fateful night.

Sebuufu said: “I knew Viola as a medical worker for long and she was my friend. She used to send me for charcoal every time I go to the field up country to support her family but I had never reached their home.”

Mr Luke Oweyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police said that the detectives went to reconstruct the scene because the suspect (Shimanya) made a lot of allegations that Sebuufu was the cause of the murder.

“Our team basically went to the scene to get actually information on how the murder was committed to beef up the evidence and finally forward the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice,” said Mr Oweyesigire, adding that Sebuufu has also been arrested to help in the ongoing investigations.